Ômicron caused ‘mild symptoms’, says a South African doctor who has treated dozens of cases of the variant – World

However, experts warn that the new mutation should be cause for concern, but this is not a time for panic. Scientists are still looking for answers about mortality, symptoms, disease severity and vaccine effectiveness against this variant.

In addition, it rekindled the debate on the need for genomic surveillance (monitoring of circulating viruses and identification of variants) to fight the pandemic.

Pressure on Africa

The new mutation was first notified by South Africa on 24 November. Since Friday (26), more and more countries have suspended travel with South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Essuatini (or Swaziland), Mozambique and, in some cases, Malawi.

This Saturday (27), the South African government said it was “punished” for having detected the new variant and regretted that its scientific excellence for having discovered it ends up penalizing the country.

For his part, US President Joe Biden highlighted that the emergence of this new variant shows that it “will not end up without vaccinations worldwide” and called for donations of more vaccines for poor countries.

The coronavirus has left more than 5.18 million people dead worldwide since its appearance in China in late 2019, although the WHO estimates the actual numbers could be much higher.

world closes the doors

The United States has prohibited the entry into its territory of travelers from southern Africa, except those who are Americans or permanent residents of the country. Canada, Brazil and several Arab countries, such as Saudi Arabia, have also adopted restrictions.

In Asia, Japan will tighten its entry restrictions, with 10 days of isolation for anyone arriving from that region. Thailand announced an entry ban from December and South Korea will apply visa restrictions and a quarantine from Sunday for passengers from eight countries, including South Africa.

The European Union recommended suspending travel from South Africa and six other countries in the region. Several European countries, such as the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Switzerland, banned flights from these African countries, a measure that will apply from Sunday in Russia and from Tuesday in Spain.

Increase in cases in Europe

The emergence of Ômicron coincides with an increase in covid-19 cases in Europe, which has forced authorities in different countries to reinforce the sanitary measures.

Fears over the new variant sent stocks and oil prices plummeting, a market that on Friday experienced its worst day in 17 months.

On Friday, WHO said it could take several weeks to determine whether the new variant causes changes in covid-19’s transmissibility or severity, as well as in the vaccines’ effectiveness.

Pfizer/BioNTech laboratories say they are urgently studying the effectiveness of their vaccine against the new strain

Thiago Gadelha

Vaccines will be tested

Pfizer/BioNTech labs said they are urgently studying the effectiveness of their vaccine against this new strain and that they would have data “in two weeks at the latest.”

This Saturday, the British scientist who led research on the vaccine Oxford/AstraZeneca against the coronavirus, Andrew Pollard, stated that it is possible to create a new one against the Ômicron variant “very fast”.

The professor considered that it is “highly unlikely” that this new variant will spread with force among the population already vaccinated.

About 54% of the world’s population has received at least one dose of the anti-covid vaccine, but in low-income countries this proportion is only 5.6%, according to the portal Our World in Data.

