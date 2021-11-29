Ômicron has already been detected in at least 12 countries

Omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus discovered in South Africa, has already been detected in at least 12 countries and territories so far, which has caused several nations to adopt restrictions.

The new variant was classified as “worrying” by the WHO (World Health Organization).

See the list of confirmed cases so far:

‘Very high’ dissemination potential

The new variant has a spike protein different from that of the original coronavirus, on which covid-19 vaccines are based. This raises concerns that B.1.1.529 may “escape” from the protection of immunizers.

The variant has an “extremely high” number of mutations and “very high” potential for dissemination, estimated Brazilian virologist Tulio de Oliveira, who lives in South Africa and is director of Krisp, a center specializing in the study of coronaviruses in Durban, where the beta variant was discovered in 2020.

Pfizer announced that it would take about 100 days to develop and produce a tailored vaccine for the new variant of the coronavirus, if necessary. A spokesman for the drugmaker said the company is already studying B.1.1.529 and is expected to release the first data “in two weeks at the latest”.

Restrictions in Brazil

The federal government published, in an extra edition of the DOU (Official Federal Gazette), an ordinance that temporarily prohibits international flights to Brazil that originate or pass through six African countries in the 14 days prior to departure.

The following countries are on the list: South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe. The ban takes effect from midnight on Monday (29).

Global authorities reacted with alarm to the new variant. The European Union and the United Kingdom have announced tighter border controls as scientists try to determine whether the mutation is resistant to vaccines.

* With information from AFP, Deutsche Welle