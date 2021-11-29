Ômicron has mild symptoms so far, says doctor who discovered the variant

4 hours ago

Photo caption, Patients report tiredness and body aches, but there are no hospital admissions due to the variant in South Africa, according to Dr. Angelique Coetzee

Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who first identified the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, says patients infected so far show “extremely mild symptoms” — but more time is still needed to assess the effect in vulnerable people.

She says the first case was identified around November 18th.

“It all started with a patient with mild symptoms. He said he was extremely tired for the past two days and had body aches and a little headache. Not even a sore throat, but something like a sore throat. No coughing. , nor loss of smell or taste,” he told Dr. Coetzee, in an interview with BBC News.

“Because it was very unusual for this particular patient to have this type of symptoms, I decided to test it. We did a rapid test, and it was positive,” said the doctor, who then tested the patient’s entire family, with positive results for the coronavirus, all with mild symptoms.

Coetzee says that, on the same day, other patients arrived to be treated with the same symptoms, also testing positive.

“Patients mostly complained of body aches and tiredness, extreme fatigue in young patients, not older people. So we’re not talking about patients who go straight to the hospital and are admitted,” says Coetzee.

A graph released by South African authorities shows the country's most dominant coronavirus variants throughout the pandemic. After 'delta dominance' (red spot), omicron (blue spot) is rapidly gaining ground

She then alerted the South African health authorities, considering that what she was seeing was not consistent with the delta variant, first identified in India and which has become prevalent in the world, including in South Africa.

The following week, after the genetic sequencing of the samples, it became clear that it was a new variant, B.1.1.529, later named omicron.

“Clinically, what we’re seeing in South Africa — and I’m at the epicenter, providing assistance — are extremely mild cases. No one had to be hospitalized”, says the doctor.

“I talked to colleagues and they report the same thing.”

‘Panic is unnecessary for now’

Asked whether the countries in which the variant has been identified are needlessly panicking, Coetzee says that, at the moment, he thinks they are.

“The cases must already be circulating in the countries without being noticed. So, at this moment, I would say that for sure [o pânico é desnecessário]. In two weeks, maybe our assessment will change.”

Cases of omicron variant infection have already been confirmed in the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Australia, Czech Republic, Israel, Belgium, Hong Kong, Botswana and South Africa.

Israel decided to close its borders to foreigners and Morocco suspended all flights to the country for the next two weeks.

Countries like Brazil, Canada, United States, Iran and European nations have imposed restrictions on travelers coming from countries in the southern region of the African continent.

According to Dr. Coetzee, cases of the omicron variant may be passing unnoticed in countries.

“Countries are dealing with a lot of delta cases. We’ve had a gap, about eight to ten weeks since our last wave of infections and the arrival of this new variant. So it was easy for us to see that something was different.” account the doctor.

“Doctors who are focused on the delta can let this go by, because it’s easy for that to happen. If it weren’t for us being without covid cases for weeks, we wouldn’t have noticed either.”

The omicron variant caught the attention of health authorities for having a wide variety of mutations, which make it quite different from the original covid. There are 50 genetic alterations, 32 of them in the spike protein, used by the virus to connect to the human cell, starting the infection and also used as a target in vaccines such as those by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Janssen.

Because of this, experts fear that current vaccines may be less effective against omicron, but this is not yet proven. In addition, immunizing manufacturers have already reported that they can re-adapt vaccines to the new variant quickly, if that proves necessary.