Ômicron has mild symptoms so far, says doctor who discovered the variant

by

Angelique Coetzee
Photo caption,

Patients report tiredness and body aches, but there are no hospital admissions due to the variant in South Africa, according to Dr. Angelique Coetzee

Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who first identified the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, says patients infected so far show “extremely mild symptoms” — but more time is still needed to assess the effect in vulnerable people.

She says the first case was identified around November 18th.

“It all started with a patient with mild symptoms. He said he was extremely tired for the past two days and had body aches and a little headache. Not even a sore throat, but something like a sore throat. No coughing. , nor loss of smell or taste,” he told Dr. Coetzee, in an interview with BBC News.

“Because it was very unusual for this particular patient to have this type of symptoms, I decided to test it. We did a rapid test, and it was positive,” said the doctor, who then tested the patient’s entire family, with positive results for the coronavirus, all with mild symptoms.