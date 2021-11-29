Ômicron increases pressure for further restrictions in Germany – News

Several German political leaders on Sunday (28) called for tighter restrictions to contain an increase in coronavirus cases amid the new record in the rate of infections and fears about the new Ômicron variant.

After detecting two cases of Ômicron in the southern state of Bavaria, a state official in Hesse said a suspicious case had been confirmed in a passenger arriving from South Africa.

“The sequencing confirmed the result — the suspected case that was made public yesterday morning is the omicron variant,” tweeted Kai Klose, Hesse’s minister of social affairs. The restrictions on air travel in South Africa also took effect on Sunday, after the country was classified as an area with a variant of the virus.

This means that airlines can only ship Germans from South Africa to Germany and even those who are vaccinated must spend 14 days in quarantine. The new variant has raised alarm in Germany, which, like many other European countries, is struggling to contain a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country registered 44,401 new cases this Sunday, according to the Robert Koch Institute of Infectious Diseases, and the 7-day incidence hit a record 446.7 per 100,000 residents. More than 100,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Germany since the start of the pandemic.

Bavarian State Prime Minister Markus Soeder called for drastic measures. “Unfortunately, to protect our health care system, we need to slow down our country further,” Soeder told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

The fourth wave comes as conservative Angela Merkel prepares to hand over the chancellery to a new tripartite coalition to be led by the SPD (Social Democrats), making it harder for her to insist on new restrictions.

It is mainly up to the regions to decide what measures to introduce and a meeting of state leaders with the chancellor is scheduled for 9 December.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said citizens must limit their contacts. He also asked that more people be vaccinated. Only about 68% of the population of about 83 million people is fully vaccinated.

