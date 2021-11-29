Ômicron: see what is known of the new variant that is spreading around the world

New Coronavirus Strain Has More Than 30 Mutations and May Reduce Covid-19 Vaccine Efficacy

The emergence of the coronavirus variant, Ômicron, was confirmed in parts of Africa this early November and worries international health experts.

Named Ômicron and called the “concern variant” by the WHO, the strain was identified in Botswana, neighboring South Africa, in early November.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), the variant may become responsible for most new records of infection by the new coronavirus on the African continent.

Where was the variant identified?

In addition to countries neighboring Botswana – South Africa, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) -, cases of the Ômicron variant have also been reported in other regions: Hong Kong, China, Israel and Belgium.

In the cases analyzed, it was found that the variant carries dozens of genetic mutations that can affect the rates of contagion and lethality.

However, the WHO stated that there are not enough studies to confirm the properties of Ômicron, but that there are already scientific studies to study the samples.

Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Epidemic Responses and Innovations at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said at a press conference that the Ômicron variant has “an unusual constellation of mutations.”

The Delta variant, responsible for most cases in the world in 2021, had two mutations in relation to the original strain of the new coronavirus, while Ômicron has about 50 – 30 of which are located in the Spike protein, responsible for infecting healthy cells, he explained the Brazilian.

Are there cases in Brazil?

Brazil has not yet registered any case of the new variant. Therefore, the country is trying to stop the arrival of Ômicron. The minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, determined that flights originating from countries in southern Africa cannot land in Brazil.

Other countries, such as England, have also banned the arrival of flights from the region.

Pfizer, responsible for one of the innovative vaccines against the new coronavirus, said it hopes to be able to put on the market a new version of the immunizing agent that is effective against the micron variant within a period of up to 100 days.

The effectiveness of existing vaccines has not yet been tested against the new variant.

Why Ômicron?

WHO uses letters of the Greek alphabet to name the important variants of the new coronavirus. The last recorded variant was Mu, which was to be followed by the Greek letters Nu (equivalent to N) and Xi.

The letters, however, could cause confusion, as Nu in English is almost identical in pronunciation to the word new. While the letter Xi corresponds to a common name in Asia, mainly in China. WHO then decided to skip the two letters.