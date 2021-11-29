Ômicron variant represents ‘very high risk’ for the world, warns WHO – World

The new Ômicron variant of the coronavirus represents a “very high risk” for the planet, warned this Monday (29) the World Health Organization (WHO), which also highlighted the unknowns about this mutation, especially about the real danger it represents.

“So far there has been no record of any death associated with the Ômicron variant,” the WHO said in a technical document, which offers advice to health authorities to try to curb the spread.

Last Friday (26), the WHO had already classified the new variant as “worrying”. “The B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to WHO by South Africa on 24 November 2021 […] This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are of concern,” he said.

cases

The identification of the new Covid-19 variant was announced on Thursday (25) in South Africa. A case was also detected in Israel in a traveler returning from Malawi, and another in Hong Kong.

Belgium announced on Friday that it had detected a case of the new variant, making it the first country in Europe with a record of occurrences of Ômicron. The European continent, however, is already experiencing new outbreaks in some regions, and countries in the bloc have already imposed stricter measures.

Due to the new strain, several countries have already canceled or restricted flights from the South African. In Brazil, the restrictive measure was recommended by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The agency suggested restrictions for, in addition to South Africa, other African countries such as Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The text also advises that Brazilian travelers and their legal companions carry out quarantine after disembarking in the country if they come from or pass through the African countries targeted by the measure.