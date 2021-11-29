On a party day, Botafogo draws in Engenhão and prevents access by the Guarani – 11/28/2021

It was a day of celebration for more than 33,000 fans at Engenhão. After securing the Serie B title and returning to the first division, Botafogo drew 2-2 against Guarani and prevented their rival’s access to the last round of the competition.

With the tie, Botafogo went to 70 points (five more than runner-up Goiás) and raised the cup in front of their fans at Nilton Santos Stadium.

Marco Antônio and Rafael Navarro scored the goals for Glorioso, while Lucão do Break and Ronaldo Alves scored for Guarani.

Bugre finishes Serie B in sixth place, with 59 points, and loses the chance to return to the first division after 11 years. The fourth place ended up with Avaí, who won 2-1 at home to Sampaio Corrêa in an exciting game.

Fans party at Engenhão

In a state of grace, Botafogo fans held a beautiful party at Engenhão. It started with the arrival of the team bus, which was surrounded by fans and became a stage for celebration. Some climbed into the vehicle and even had the company of players like Chay and Rafael Navarro, who joined the wave and joined the crowd. Inside the stadium, more party from alvinegros, who welcomed the team with a gigantic 7 shirt of Glorioso and a lot of singing. After the match, the party continued with the Olympic round and cup.

Botafoguense, Léo Batista greets players

Journalist Léo Batista, born in Botafogo and with more than 70 years of career, was one of the characters in the commemoration of the access to the stove. Before the ball rolled, he waited for the players in the access corridor to the lawn and greeted some of them. The scene was captured by the broadcast of the game, on SporTV. Afterwards, wearing a mask, Léo Batista was also very fancied by fans in Engenhão’s seats.

Who did well: Marco Antônio and Rafael Navarro

In addition to helping to expel midfielder Índio, Marco Antônio was the Botafogo player who most sought out the game and was awarded the goal. At the 24th minute of the second half, he received the ball inside the area, hit it with a left hand and had Ronaldo Alves deflected to kill the Guarani goalkeeper. The midfielder was the team’s second top scorer in Serie B, with 10 goals, and also had six assists. Rafael Navarro, one of the heroes of access and the team’s top scorer with 14 goals, also deserves to be highlighted in today’s game.

Who was wrong: Indian

In the first half, Guarani’s defensive midfielder greatly reduced the team’s chances of victory and access. In a five-minute break, he got two yellow cards and was sent off. At 30, Índio prevented a counterattack by Botafogo with a shirt tug on Marco Antônio. Then, he took a front stroller and left the sole on the shin of Warley. It was very bad and let the team down.

Botafogo’s game

After gaining access and securing the title of series B, Botafogo entered with the handbrake on and at a party pace. He tried to keep possession of the ball and put pressure on Guarani, but he seemed unfocused in some moves, making silly mistakes. He only kicked the goal in the first half – as he points out the hosts’ lack of creativity and game volume. The team also came back off for the final stage and conceded a goal with just one minute. After leaving behind the scoreboard, Fogão woke up, pressured Guarani and reached a draw with a goal by Marco Antônio. Then, pushed by the crowd and much more attached to the game, he came to the turn with Rafael Navarro, who headed in a Carlinhos cross. In the end, despite the party, the team faltered again on the aerial ball and took the tie.

Guarani’s game

Guarani started the match well posted in defense, with two lines of four very close together, playing for a ball. Even with one less from the first half, when Índio was sent off, Bugre was brave and had the strength to open the scoring with one minute to go. After Andrigo’s free kick, defender Ronaldo Alves climbed very high and tested the goalkeeper’s counterfoot. After that, he tried to close back to hold his rival’s pressure, but ended up taking the turn in ten minutes. He still drew with Lucão do Break, also head on at the end, but it was too late to look for the change.

Match chronology

The goals of the 2-2 draw at Engenhão were for the second half. Ronaldo Alves opened the scoring for Guarani in the first minute, with a header, even with a man less. The goal woke up Botafogo, who, pushed by the crowd, sought a comeback with Marco Antônio and Rafael Navarro. In the end, the brave Guarani still had the strength to tie with Lucão do Break.

Datasheet

Botafogo 2 x 2 Guarani

Competition: 38th round of the Brazilian Championship – Series B

Date: November 28, 2021

Location and time: Nilton Santos Stadium, at 4 pm

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques

Assistants: Ivan Carlos Bohn and Bruno Boschilia

Goals: Ronaldo Alves (1` 2T), Marco Antônio (24` 2T), Rafael Navarro (34` 2T), Lucão do Break (39` 2T)

Yellow cards: Gabriel Mesquita, Rafael Navarro, Samuel Santos

Red cards: Indio (35` from the 1Q)

Attending audience: 33,853 fans

Income: BRL 1,232,165.00

Botafogo: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges (Rafael), Joel Carli, Kanu and Carlinhos; Luís Oyama, Romildo (Matheus Frizzo), Chay (Ricardinho); Marco Antônio (Rafael Moura), Warley (Ronald) and Rafael Navarro. Technician: Enderson Moreira

Guarani: Gabriel Mesquita; Samuel Santos, Ronaldo Alves, Thales (Carlão), Bidu; Bruno Silva, Indio and Andrigo; Pablo (Eduardo Peterson), Lucão and Júlio César (Renanzinho). Technician: Daniel Paulista