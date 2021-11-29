One day after winning PSDB previews, Doria says an alliance with Moro is ‘possible’ – Politics

One day after winning the previews in PSDB to run for the presidency in 2022, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, spoke this Sunday, 28, in a “possible” alliance with the former minister Sergio Moro, which this month joined the Somos, and praised the senators Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), President of Congress.

“It’s possible. I have good relations with Sérgio Moro and I respect him, there would be no reason not to maintain relations with someone who helped Brazil, with someone who contributed to the Car wash, as well as Simone Tebet, a brilliant senator, and senator Rodrigo Pacheco, with good posture and balance”, said the governor in an interview with CNN Brasil.

Doria seeks to become viable as an electoral alternative in an already congested political spectrum, with other names already placed, such as Moro, Pacheco, Simone, which should be launched in the next few days, the former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Luiz Felipe D’Avila (New).

To CNN, Doria said she has already started conversations with some pre-candidates and will keep them in the coming weeks. “We have to be together to have projects for Brazilians. I don’t see conditions for a PSDB project, but a project from Brazil. We have to have humility, capacity, good dialogue and clear and objective proposals”, he said, repeating the tone of the speech after the victory in the preliminary rounds on Saturday, 27th.

On the occasion, he preached the internal union of the party and asked for help from the other acronyms in the center for the “consolidation” of a “better project” for Brazil. “Nobody does anything alone. We will need everyone’s help. From the union of Brazil. From the union of the PSDB. From the union with other leaders and parties”, he said.

Doria obtained 53.99% of the votes, surpassing Governor Eduardo Leite (RS), who added 44.66%, and former Senator Arthur Virgílio (AM), with 1.35%. About 30,000 toucans voted.