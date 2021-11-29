Página da Economia publishes video for “the love of my life” with music by the Bee Gees

× Reproduction/RSO Records

The official page of the Ministry of Economy’s Special Secretariat for Productivity and Competitiveness published this sunday (28) a post with the phrase “[o] love of my life brought me closer to Jesus”. The publication has a video with an excerpt of the song Night Fever (1977), from the Bee Gees.

The same publication appears on the Instagram profile of Jayme Eduardo, the secretary’s communication advisor. He was appointed to the post at the end of October, as stated in the Official Gazette.

It wasn’t the only post that appeared on Jayme’s Instagram and also on the secretariat’s Facebook.

On Saturday (27), a post with laughs appeared on both pages (“Hahahahaha”) to comment on SBT’s victory over Globo in audience, because of the Libertadores final. An image appears in the publication that reads: “It is necessary Jayme Eduardo”.

This Sunday morning (28), a Facebook user commented: “I didn’t understand the “kkkk” in an official government post!”.

The song Night Fever debuted in the movie Saturday Night Fever.

More news