Paired Transplant: Kidney Patients’ Women Donate Kidney in Exchange for Husband | Fantastic

This week, the Fantastic followed the reunion of two couples involved in a an unprecedented project in Brazil, which promises to speed up the waiting list for an organ transplant.

Allan and Ivana and Enzo and Alessandra underwent a simultaneous procedure on March 10, 2020, the day before the WHO decreed the Covid-19 pandemic. It was the first paired transplant performed in the country, coordinated by nephrologist David Machado and performed at Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo.

“My wife donated it to someone who was sick and the wife of that person who was sick donated it to me. It was an exchange”, explains trader Allan Rafael Nascimento.

In an unprecedented and revolutionary feat, the first pig-to-human kidney transplant is successful

Technology increases chances of success in kidney transplantation

While a medical team was removing Alessandra’s kidney in one of the operating rooms, in the other room, next door, Allan was already ready to receive the donation. Simultaneously, Ivana underwent the same procedure, only to donate her kidney to Enzo.

The surgeries involved nearly 20 doctors and four fully functioning rooms. Simultaneity is a requirement of paired transplantation precisely because the pairs who are going to exchange organs have no family relationship and barely know each other.

Hospital das Clínicas already has 18 more peers willing to participate in the research. The director of the Kidney Transplant Service at the site estimates that, if regulated, the procedure can reduce the waiting list for a kidney by up to 10%.

