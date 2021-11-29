Palmeiras equals made by Boca at the beginning of the century, and Abel repeats Telê Santana with a bi from Libertadores | palm trees

Libertadores, finally, returned to having a champion for two consecutive seasons. With the titles of the 2020 and 2021 editions, Palmeiras de Abel Ferreira achieved the feat in the South American competition.

The last time this had happened was in the 2000 and 2001 seasons, when Carlos Bianchi’s Boca Juniors beat Verdão and Cruz Azul’s Mexicans in the respective decisions.

1 of 3 Abel Ferreira and Raphael Veiga in Palmeiras x Flamengo — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag Palmeiras Abel Ferreira and Raphael Veiga in Palmeiras x Flamengo — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag Palmeiras

In addition to matching the achievements of the Argentines, Palmeiras achieved another important milestone, this one more special for Abel Ferreira.

The last time a Brazilian club had won the Libertadores twice in a row was São Paulo de Telê Santana, in 1992 and 1993.

In interviews, Abel claimed to be an admirer of the history of the tricolor idol, who also commanded the Brazilian team and even Palmeiras.

Signed in November 2020, Abel has only 20 games in Libertadores and two South American titles.

2 of 3 Palmeiras champion of Libertadores — Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF Palmeiras champion of Libertadores — Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF