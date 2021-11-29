Palmeiras fan is arrested in MT for setting fire to Flamengo fans and hurting a boy | Mato Grosso

A Palmeiras fan was arrested this Saturday night (27), in the Juscimeira Center (MT), for setting off fireworks against Flamengo fans, during the final game of the Copa Libertadores da América, between Flamengo and Palmeiras.

They were in a bar when, at the end of the game, the 30-year-old Palmeirense lit the fireworks and took aim at the group of fans of the rival team.

One of the victims was hit in the abdomen and had a slight burn.

Then, the suspect began to be searched by the police and was detained in a motorcade in front of another convenience.

Everyone went to the police station. During the registration of the police report, the suspect threatened the victim and the witnesses, saying that next time he would do worse: “I said that it would not be like this and that it would not be just fireworks that would shoot at those involved”.

Palmeiras became three-time champion of the Libertadores after beating Flamengo by 2-1 this Saturday afternoon, in Montevideo, Uruguay.