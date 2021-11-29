Palmeiras heading to the Club World Cup: check out the location and possible opponents

With the victory over Flamengo, the palm trees won the tri of Libertadores. In addition to the South American glory, Verdão secured its place in the Club World Cup organized by FIFA.

The tournament will be played in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, with a date not yet defined. The trend is for the World Cup to take place in February 2022. Initially, the competition would be hosted by Japan, in December, but the Asian country withdrew due to the pandemic.

Palmeiras will know its way in the competition this Monday, at 1 pm (Brasilia time), when the draw for the tournament’s games will be held. At the event, which will be broadcast on FIFA’s YouTube channel, the dates of the matches will also be announced.

In addition to Palmeiras, six other clubs will compete in the World Cup organized by FIFA. Check out all participants below:

– Palmeiras, champion of Libertadores

– Chelsea, England, Champion of the European Champions League

– Monterrey, from Mexico, champion of the Concacaf Champions League

– Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, champion of the Asian Champions League

– Al-Ahly, from Egypt, champion of the African Champions League

– Al-Jazira, champion of the Emirati Championship (representative of the host country)

– Auckland City, New Zealand (Oceania representative)

In February of this year, Palmeiras went to Qatar and were defeated in both matches for the World Cup. In the semifinals, he was defeated 1-0 by Tigres, from Mexico. In the dispute for third place, they drew goalless in the normal time with Al-Ahly, who will be in the competition again, being beaten on penalties.

