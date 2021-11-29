Palmeiras reaches the seventh title with Crefisa; see comparison with the ‘Parmalat Era’

With the 2-1 victory over Flamengo at the Centenário Stadium, the palm trees won the tri of Libertadores. The title in Uruguay was the seventh of Verdão since the beginning of the partnership with Crefisa.

The sponsor signed a contract with Palmeiras in 2015. In the first year, the alviverde team won the Copa do Brasil, beating Santos. In the following season, it was time for the consecration in the Brazilian Championship.

After a 2017 without achievements, Verdão took home the Brasileirão trophy again, under the command of Luiz Felipe Scolari. 2019 was a frustrating year for the Palestinian club, but the following season would bring much happiness.

Still trained by Vanderlei Luxemburgo, Palmeiras won the Campeonato Paulista after 12 years. The season would only end at the beginning of 2021 and, under the command of Abel Ferreira, Verdão celebrated the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil titles.

The biennial of the continental tournament in an interval of less than ten months was won just over weeks after the inauguration of Leila Pereira, president of Crefisa. She will officially succeed Maurício Galiotte from December 15th.

In the duel of ‘eras’ of sponsors, Parmalat takes advantage in the number of titles, as it won more cups (10) in the period in which it formed a partnership with Palmeiras, between 1992 and 2000.

However, in a shorter period of time, Crefisa was beside Verdão in two Libertadores titles, the great obsession of the Palestinian club, while Parmalat participated in only one conquest of the tournament.

See all the titles of Palmeiras in the ‘Era Parmalat’:

Liberators: 1999

Brazilian Championship: 1993 and 1994

Brazil Cup: 1998

São Paulo Championship: 1993, 1994 and 1996

Rio-São Paulo Tournament: 1993 and 2000

Mercosur Cup: 1998

See all the titles of Palmeiras in the ‘Era Crefisa’:

Liberators: 2020 and 2021

Brazil Cup: 2015 and 2020

Brazilian Championship: 2016 and 2018

São Paulo Championship: 2020

