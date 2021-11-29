Palmeiras will have a new Mexican or a reunion with Al Ahly in the semifinals of the Worlds

This Monday, FIFA held the draw for the Club World Cup. O palm trees will face Monterrey, from Mexico, or Al Ahly, from Egypt, in the semifinals of the tournament, facing each other in the quarterfinals. The competition will be held in Abu-Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, between February 3rd and 12th, 2022.

It is worth remembering that Verdão was defeated in the semifinal of the World Cup last season by Tigres, from Mexico. Afterwards, he was overcome on penalties by Al Ahly in the dispute for third place.

The previous round will have only one game, played between Al Jazira and Auckland City. The winner of this clash will face Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia. Whoever does better in this second game will face Chelsea, champions of the European Champions League, in the other semi-final.

Gustavo Gómez and Abel Ferreira were the representatives of Palmeiras in the draw, participating at a distance, by videoconference.

“I want to congratulate all the qualifiers for the Worlds. This tournament represents the best teams around the world, who will compete against each other for the title. FIFA,” said Gianni Infantino, FIFA president.

Check out all Club World Cup participants below:

– Palmeiras, champion of Libertadores

– Chelsea, England, Champion of the European Champions League

– Monterrey, from Mexico, champion of the Concacaf Champions League

– Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, champion of the Asian Champions League

– Al Ahly, from Egypt, champion of the African Champions League

– Al Jazira, champion of the Emirati Championship (representing the host country)

– Auckland City, New Zealand (Oceania representative)

Leave your comment