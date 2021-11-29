Papo SUS: Primary Health Care in the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases

November 29, 2021 – 15:07

#primary care #School of Public Health of Ceará #Papo SUS #Sesa



Elon Nepomuceno – Ascom ESP Text

Julio Lopes Graphic art

Data from the National Health Survey (PNS), based on the year 2019, show that, in Brazil, chronic diseases affect more than half of adults – 52%. The study was carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), in partnership with the Ministry of Health, and consulted approximately 108,000 households across the country.

Cancer, obesity, diabetes, osteoporosis and cardiovascular and respiratory problems are among the most recurrent diagnoses.

Classified by experts as one of the biggest health problems in the world, chronic diseases are reflected in impacts that permeate the occurrence of premature deaths, loss of quality of life, in addition to the appearance of disabilities and high economic costs for society and governments.

Given this situation, the Unified Health System (SUS) assumes a leading role in welcoming the population. Through its Primary Health Care (PHC), gateway for thousands of service users, actions are developed that range from prevention to treatment of diseases of this type.

The task, however, is far from easy and challenges managers across Brazil. What new policies can be adopted to further expand access? How to optimize flows? There are several questions in search of improvements. To discuss and detail the nuances of the theme, in addition to highlighting the advances of PHC in the care of chronic diseases so far, the Papo SUS, biweekly live held by the School of Public Health of Ceará (ESP/CE), will receive this Tuesday (30), the superintendent of Primary Health Care at the Health Department of Goiás, Sandro Rodrigo Batista. The mediation will be the supervisor of the Health Extension Center at ESP/CE, Luciana Rocha.

The online broadcast will start at 7:30 pm, on the School’s Instagram profile. For an hour, the public will be able to clarify doubts and make notes on the subject with the specialist.

Service

Papo SUS – Chronic Diseases and Primary Health Care

Date: Tuesday (30th), at 7:30 pm

Guest: Sandro Rodrigo Batista, Superintendent of Primary Health Care at the Department of Health of Goiás

Access ESP/CE’s Instagram profile