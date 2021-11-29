Paraná has already registered the circulation of 38 Covid variants. Ômicron worries

Since the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic, in March 2020, Paraná has already registered the circulation of at least 38 variants and sublines of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 – and you can check it at the end of report the complete list with the variants identified in Paraná. Now, the world is concerned about a new strain, Ômicron, originating in southern Africa.

The alert has already prompted the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to publish a list of restrictions on flights and arrivals in Brazil from Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe, which starts to apply from today.

Yesterday, the Municipal Health Department of Curitiba reported that it is taking steps to monitor the arrival in the capital of people possibly infected with the new variant of the coronavirus.

The SMS Epidemiology Center alerts passengers who have disembarked in Curitiba in the last seven days, coming from other countries, especially the ten with a restriction recommendation by Anvisa.

The recommendation is that these people remain in quarantine for 14 days. In addition, explains infectologist Marion Burger, all must contact SMS by phone 3350-9000. The city’s surveillance teams will monitor the health conditions of these travelers.

According to Marion, both these people and those with whom they had contact in Curitiba will undergo covid-19 tests during the quarantine period.

The 3350-9000 SMS Center is open every day of the week, from 8 am to 8 pm.

In Brazil, no case of Ômicron has yet been registered. A suspected case of a newcomer from Africa is investigated.

Circulation of variants

Since the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic, in March 2020, Paraná has already registered the circulation of at least 38 variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. They had their presence in the state confirmed after sending positive RT-PCR tests from Paraná for genomic sequencing at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and other laboratories, such as the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed), in a work under the guidance of the Fiocruz Genomic Network and the Ministry of Health.

According to information from the Health Department of Paraná (Sesa-PR), the Central Laboratory of the State (Lacen-PR) sends samples every fortnight for investigation and monitoring of the strains circulating in Paraná. The selection is made at random and meets technical and epidemiological criteria, that is, they reflect a part of a scenario and serve as a guide for research and information.

O Well Paraná, then, carried out a survey based on data entered in the international genomic data platform GISAID and made available in the genomic surveillance dashboard of SARS-Cov-2 in Brazil. And so it found that there are a total of 38 sub-lines or variants whose circulation had already been confirmed in Paraná since September 2020, the first month with available data, until October 2021, the most recent month with information already released. Among them, a total of 21 are considered Variants of Interest (VOI) or Variants of Concern (VOC) and another 17 are classified as “non-VOC/VOI”.

The results, obtained from the analysis of 1,938 samples (positive RT-PCR tests), also reveal that the most identified strains or strains in the state since last year are Gama (1,226 records or 63.3% of the total) and Delta (436 or 22.5%), and only in the last three months (August, September and October) positive analyzes were published for 15 different sublines of the infectious agent, with special emphasis on the AY.101 variants (209 records or 62.2% of the total), AY.99.2 (38 or 11.3%), P.1 (also 38 or 11.3%) and P.1.7 (19 or 5.65%).

The first two variants (AY.101 and AY.99.2) are part of the Delta strain, known since the end of 2020, considered more transmissible and which in recent months has become dominant in different regions. The P.1 and P.1.7 sublines are from the Gama strain, seen for the first time in Brazil and also considered more aggressive than the first variant of SARS-CoV-2 (D614G, identified in early 2020) because it would have greater transmission capacity and would also be able to neutralize and escape antibody activity, increasing the risk of reinfection.

Minister of Health asks for reassurance

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, reaffirmed this Sunday (28) that the main weapon against Covid-19 is vaccination. Earlier, the minister broadcast live on social media during a working meeting on the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus.

According to Queiroga, the epidemiological scenario in Brazil is more tranquil due to the vaccination campaign. So far, 372 million doses have been distributed to the states, 308 million of which have already been applied to the population.

“I would like to reassure all Brazilians, because the care with this variant is the same care with the other variants. The main weapon we have to face these situations is our immunization campaign”, he said.

According to the Secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros, protective measures against Covid-19 must be maintained. “It is extremely important that we maintain focus on the vaccination campaign and that we maintain the so-called non-pharmacological measures [uso de máscaras], we avoid public agglomerations, hand hygiene, alcohol gel and respiratory etiquette”, he said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Ômicron variant may become responsible for most new records of new coronavirus infection in South African provinces.

One of the great fears of the variant is the possibility that it carries dozens of genetic mutations that can affect the rates of contagion and lethality. The WHO, however, stated that there are still not enough studies to affirm the properties of Ômicron, but that there are already accelerated scientific efforts to study the samples.

Bulletin brings only one death by Covid in Paraná

The State Department of Health released another 306 confirmed cases and one death yesterday — referring to the previous months or weeks and not representing the notification of the last 24 hours — as a result of the infection caused by the new coronavirus.

Accumulated data from monitoring by Covid-19 show that Paraná has 1,571,688 confirmed cases and 40,550 deaths from the disease.

Curitiba — The Municipal Health Department of Curitiba no longer releases bulletins on weekends. Therefore, the last available data is for last Friday.

In this bulletin there were 54 new cases of Covid-19 and the death of a 69-year-old resident of the city from the disease. So far, 7,793 deaths have been recorded in the city and 298,321 residents of Curitiba who have tested positive for Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 1,160 active cases in the city, corresponding to the number of people with the potential to transmit the virus.

Brazil — Brazil registered 4,043 new cases and 92 deaths by Covid-19 yesterday. Thus, the total accumulated in the pandemic is 22,080,906 cases and 614,278 deaths. Data are from the Ministry of Health.

Complete list of SARS-CoV-2 variants identified in Paraná