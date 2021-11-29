The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Curitiba announced this Sunday (28) that passengers traveling to Curitiba from abroad must identify themselves on arrival in the capital. The intention is to prevent the new variant of the coronavirus, omicron, identified in Africa.

The SMS Epidemiology Center alerts passengers who have disembarked in Curitiba in the last seven days, coming from other countries, especially the ten with a restriction recommendation by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency): South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini , Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

The recommendation is that these people remain in quarantine for 14 days. In addition, explains infectologist Marion Burger, all must contact SMS by phone 3350-9000. The city’s surveillance teams will monitor the health conditions of these travelers.

According to Marion, both these people and those with whom they had contact in Curitiba will undergo covid-19 tests during the quarantine period.

The 3350-9000 SMS Center is open every day of the week, from 8 am to 8 pm.