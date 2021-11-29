Paulo Betti compares Weverton to Bruno; Palmeira goalkeeper answers

Copa Libertadores da América champion last Saturday with Palmeiras, goalkeeper Weverton thanked God in an interview right after the title. The attitude was harshly criticized by actor Paulo Betti, who even compared the Palmeirense to goalkeeper Bruno, a former Flamengo and convicted of the murder of Eliza Samudio.

“The speech of the Palmeiras goalkeeper after the game, that talk about God when he should be celebrating, that scene of him praying before the game started, reminds me of goalkeeper Bruno, who prayed before the game and then went to kill the girl and playing for the dogs. It explains a lot about Brazil,” Betti wrote on her Twitter account. He later deleted the post.

In an exclusive interview with UOL Sport This morning (29), Weverton stated that he never suffered intolerance in this way and that the actor was wrong.

I have never suffered from this type of intolerance. I can never accept and will never shut up. I think there must be respect. I have my belief, I believe in God and I believe in God’s goodness. Anyone who knows me and accompanies me knows that I speak of God not only in victories. Every time the team wins, loses or draws, I always get down on my knees and thank God. Of course, in victories, people give you more voice, they let you talk a lot more than in defeats, this is part of the process.

The Palmeiras goalkeeper, however, assured that he forgives Paulo Betti for the post.

“Paulo knows that he was unhappy in his statement, mainly because he tried to compare me to other people, that doesn’t happen. But it’s part of it, I don’t have grudges and I forgive him. I can tell he doesn’t know what he says, he totally is. That will never silence me in what I believe. So, there has to be respect: I can speak what I believe, you can speak what you believe. I’m happy because I did what was in my heart. As for him, he knows that he was wrong, but I’m sorry and I forgive, no problem at all,” he clarified.

Paulo Betti apologized for the post Image: Divulgation/ TV Globo

Wanted by the report of UOL Sport, Paulo Betti apologized and congratulated Weverton for winning the consecutive bi-championship of the Libertadores, the third title of the competition in the history of Palmeiras.

“My post was unhappy, I apologize to goalkeeper Weverton, and I take the opportunity to congratulate him for the deserved title”, summarized Betti.

* With the collaboration of Marcello De Vico