Paulo Betti generates controversy when comparing Weverton, from Palmeiras, to goalkeeper Bruno; understand

Actor, who has already excluded the publication, said that seeing the goalkeeper praying after the Libertadores final made him remember the former Flamengo convicted of killing Eliza Samudio

The actor Paulo Betti is being criticized for making a comment on Twitter involving the goalkeeper of Palmeiras, Weverton, after the athlete’s team beat Flamengo in the final of Copa Libertadores da America last Saturday, 27th, in Montevideo. “The speech by the goalkeeper of Palmeiras after the game, that talk about God when he should have been celebrating, that scene of him praying before the game started, reminded me of the Bruno goalkeeper, who prayed at Maraca and then went to kill the girl and play for the dogs. It explains a lot about Brazil”, wrote the artist, who was recently on the air in the rerun of “Império”, on social networks. The publication is no longer on the air, but the prints went viral on social networks and Paulo ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter this Monday, 29.

“So far I’m trying to understand the comparison that Paulo Betti made between Weverton and Bruno goalkeepers. It doesn’t have any similarity. It would be like comparing an actor, just for being an actor, with Guilherme de Padua, I don’t know”, commented a follower. “Paulo Betti wanted to seal it and ended up being a complete asshole. How do you make a comparison like that?” wrote another. “How unnecessary, to say the least, Paulo Betti’s speech, Weverton conveys such a good image, an idol for so many people, so many children. And the guy will compare what he said about God with goalkeeper Bruno ‘kill the girl and play for the dogs’. Guys?”, added one more. THE Young pan contacted the artist’s press office, but still has not received any feedback. Bruno, former goalkeeper of the Flamengo, was convicted of kidnapping, murdering and hiding the corpse of his ex-girlfriend, the model Elisa Samudio. The case took place in 2010 and generated national repercussions. The sentence was more than 20 years in prison and he is currently serving a sentence in semi-open.

wow, but here paulo betti wanted to seal it and ended up being a complete asshole. how do you make a comparison like that? pic.twitter.com/UXdTy72co8 — paula (@anovelouca) November 29, 2021

How unnecessary, to say the least, Paulo Betti’s speech, Weverton conveys such a good image, an idol for so many people, so many children. And the guy will compare what he said about God with the goalkeeper Bruno “kill the girl and play for the Dogs”

People??????? — Aline iSEPpan 💚 Tri of America (@AIsepan) November 29, 2021

So far I’m trying to understand the comparison that Paulo Betti made between Ewerton and Bruno goalkeepers. It doesn’t have any similarity. It would be like comparing an actor, just for being an actor, with Guilherme de Padua, I don’t know. — Madame Tê 🏳️‍🌈🇧🇷 (@madame_te) November 29, 2021

The Palmeiras goalkeeper can freely express his evangelical faith, as well as the Leverkusen player Paulinho expresses his faith in Candomblé.

right?

Both protected by the Constitution. Paulo Betti, this one, is a fanatic of his cause. — online (@Serjaown) November 29, 2021