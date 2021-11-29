Paulo Betti is blasted for comparing Weverton, from Palmeiras, to goalkeeper Bruno · TV News

Actor Paulo Betti was detonated on social media when comparing the goalkeeper Weverton Pereira da Silva, from Palmeiras, with Bruno Fernandes, former Flamengo goalkeeper and convicted of the murder of Eliza Samudio. In a speech full of prejudice, the artist complained about the “speech of God” in the athlete’s speech after winning the tri-championship of the Libertadores last Saturday (27).

“That scene of him praying before the game started reminded me of goalkeeper Bruno, who prayed at Maracanã and then went to kill the girl and play for the dogs. It explains a lot about Brazil,” he wrote on Twitter.

In his statement, the goalkeeper from Palmeira thanked God for the victory over Palmeiras. “Today, in the face of so much adversity, God has graced us so that there is no doubt about how good he is and placed us in the history of a giant. It is not easy to beat two Libertadores, we are happy for everything,” he said.

After criticizing Weverton’s declarations of faith, Betti deleted the post as netizens criticized him harshly. The movement was so big on the social network that the term “Paulo Betti” has been, since then, among the most talked about issues on the platform, with thousands of posts accusing the actor of religious intolerance.

The public charged him on Twitter and expressed disappointment, as Daniel Palestrino reported: “How can a guy in the arts linked to the positive in human beings make a comparison like that? Someone who through his characters brings joy and emotion to who watches, lamentable and disappointed”.

“Actor Paulo Betti and his anti-Christian commentary”, commented one of the profiles, identified as Leonardo Gambino. Another internet user, called Cleuni Betim, accused the artist of trying to “seal” on social media: “A person who seals does not profit. I could sleep without this Paulo Betti!”.

Some profiles in support of Palmeiras also issued positions against the declaration. “It’s time for celebration, but that can’t go unnoticed! And worse, he couldn’t stand the scolding and deleted the post! What a ridiculous thing!”, wrote the Info Palmeiras profile.

Retraction

The actor issued an apology that was aired by Folha de S.Paulo’s F5 portal. “I wanted to apologize to him [Weverton], it was an unfortunate post. I apologize to everyone who was offended, I didn’t want to offend anyone. I really respect your faith,” he began.

Betti said over the phone that he has apologized to anyone criticizing him on Twitter and admitted that his speech was completely wrong. “I want to congratulate the goalkeeper for the title. It’s better to recognize [quando erramos]. I was unhappy. I apologize once again,” he concluded.

Check out some of the posts blasting Paulo Betti on Twitter below.

