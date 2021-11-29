Pedro Cerize says Lula and Bolsonaro are “equally bad” candidates for the market

× Photo: Disclosure/Reverse

Pedro Cerize (photo), financial manager and founding partner of Skopos Investments, he stated, in an interview with Neo Feed, that Lula and Jair Bolsonaro are equally bad candidates for the market. He even said that the third way is a dream, but there are signs of change in this process.

“Which candidate is bad for the market? Bolsonaro or Lula? There’s no difference anymore, they’re just as bad. As people cannot get a third party, there is only the bad. What exists today in the ‘political risk’ is that it does not give either. And if that happens, first of all, the bag has doubled. Many people say that the third way is like a dream, it won’t exist. But it seems that, out of nowhere, things started to change”, he said.

The manager also criticized the actions of the Central Bank and said that the current rise in interest rates is exaggerated. According to him, Roberto Campos Neto’s team was wrong to say that there would be no inflation and will make a mistake thinking that inflation will be higher.

“We think that what is happening fiscally in Brasília is a catastrophe. But, in fact, it is not a catastrophe. Brazil’s fiscal results are much better than any other country. To give you an idea, the Brazilian public deficit this year is around 1% primary. In the United States, it is around 16% and no one is saying that there is a fiscal risk in the United States. Brazil made an interest rate adjustment that I think is exaggerated, we have a weak Central Bank, which will make mistakes as it did in the past. It made a mistake saying that there would be no inflation and now it will make mistakes again, thinking that inflation will be higher, following these ‘experts’. It will price an unnecessary recession”, he stated.