Peruvian president condemns attempt to remove him from power – News

O President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, condemned this Saturday (27) the motion presented in the country’s Parliament by a group of right-wing parties with the intention of removing him from power. The maneuver was classified as an attempted coup d’etat by government ministers.

Castillo accused Peruvian elites of seeking to destabilize the country when he has only three months in office. “They do not tolerate that a rural teacher and farmer has reached the presidency,” said the head of government, in a speech during an event held by peasant groups in Peru.

“These same groups want to deny the participation of a government, whose electoral results brought us here. In these years, they have dedicated themselves to undermining the institutional framework and intend to destabilize the country,” added the president.

The motion to remove Castillo was formally presented in Congress, after meeting the 26 necessary signatures of parliamentarians. They are from parties like the Força Popular, by Keiko Fujimori, the neoliberal Avança País, as well as the extreme right-wing Popular Renovation.

ministers talk about coup

Even more emphatic were some of the government ministers, who did not hesitate to classify the opposition movement as a coup d’état. “This is a coup d’etat, clearly a violation of the popular will,” Interior Minister Avelino Guillén said in an interview with local broadcaster RPP Noticias.

The government member assured that this is an onslaught from the right, which has not yet accepted Keiko Fujimori’s defeat at the polls. The competitor even continues to denounce fraud in the claim, without presenting evidence.

The Minister for Women and Vulnerable Populations, Anahí Durand, lamented today that there is a sector that does not accept defeat in elections and continues to boycott and attack democracy.

“I think that, when a party or some parties lose elections, what the Constitution says is that they do their job and, in five years, come back to dispute. What we are experiencing here is a misinterpretation of the Magna Carta,” he lamented .

recent presidents

To remove Castillo, the opposition points to the “permanent moral incapacity” of the president, who is a figure covered by the Constitution for extraordinary cases, in which the head of state has some mental illness or incapacity, but which was interpreted as ethical insufficiency.

This was the same figure that right-wing parties and Fujimorism used to unseat former president Martín Vizcarra, last year, and to try to remove Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who resigned in 2018, from power.

Although it is difficult for the motion to reach the 52 votes needed in Congress to initiate the impeachment process and the 82 to pass, the leader of the far-right Renovação Popular party, Rafael López-Aliaga, called a popular demonstration for today.

This was the second weekend in a row of mobilization in Lima, in the same place used by right-wing groups to protest an alleged fraud in the presidential elections. The act brought together thousands of people, most of them wearing Peruvian soccer jerseys, with various allegations that Castillo is “communist”.