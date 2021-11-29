Petrobras shares (PETR4) have a target price raised to BRL 44 by UBS-BB

Petrobras shares (PETR4) had their target price for the next 12 months raised by UBS-BB from R$31 to R$44, with the purchase recommendation maintained.

This Monday, around 12:44 pm, Petrobras shares (PETR4) appreciated 2.07%, quoted at R$29.07, while the Ibovespa rose 0.62%.

In a report, analysts point out that most of the upward revision is due to the higher forecast of oil prices, in addition to the update of the model based on the results of the 3rd quarter and the stronger dollar against the real in 2022, of R$ 5.1 to BRL 5.8.

Thus, the expectation is that Brent barrel prices will be, respectively, at US$ 81 and US$ 80, in 2022 and 2023, of US$ 62 and US$ 60 projected previously. For the years 2024 and 2025, the projections were raised, for oil, from US$ 60 to US$ 75.

“This leads to most of our PT update (price target) and updated estimates, with Ebitda increasing by around 10-30% compared to our previous forecast”, wrote analysts Luiz Carvalho, Matheus Enfeldt and Tasso Vasconcellos.

Petrobras Dividends

Another highlight is the Petrobras dividend, whose policy was revised by the company after reaching the gross debt target.

“Petrobras has conservatively oriented towards 100% of dividend yield accumulated in the next 5 years”, highlighted the bank.

The bank added that governance has improved substantially over the past six years, “protecting the company from the kind of interference it has seen in the past.”

Regardless of how much worse the scenario from now on, UBS points out that Petrobras is well positioned and at a historically low price level.

“Petrobras is now a different company than it has always been,” he pointed out, noting that the company efficiently operates majority stakes in two of the largest, most profitable and least intensive oil fields offshore of the world, discovered in recent years.

