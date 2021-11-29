Peugeot with Fiat heart: 208 tests new Pulse engine for 2022 – 11/27/2021

Launched in 2020, the modernity of the Peugeot 208 was erased with the maintenance of the 1.6 FlexStart engine. But that will change in the 2023 line of the French hatch. In August, he had already announced that the 208 would have two new powertrain options. Now, the column sees prototypes of the 208 being tested by Stellantis mining engineering, which confirms the information about the new thrusters.

During my campaign for news, I spotted some prototypes of the 208 in basic versions that will be equipped with the 1.3 Firefly engine. I counted at least four, one being white and three being black. Despite seeing only basic versions in tests, I found that there are already units being tested with the 1.0 Turbo Flex (T200) engine, the same one that debuted at Pulse.

O UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and trivia about the automotive universe.

With the arrival of the two new engines, the 208 will abandon the 1.6 FlexStart. The engine will also continue to equip the 2008 Peugeot and the Citroën C4 Cactus and the new top-of-the-line C3 versions, which will debut in 2022.

The Peugeot 208 will repeat the Fiat Pulse 1.3 and 1.0 Turbo engines, changing only a specific calibration. The 1.3 Firefly engine will already be updated to meet the Proconve PL7. With gasoline, the engine has a power of 98 hp at 6,250 rpm and a torque of 13.2 kgfm at 4,250 rpm. With ethanol, the power is 107 hp at 6,250 rpm and torque of 13.4 kgfm at 4,000 rpm.

Image: Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos

The 1.0 Turbo Flex T200 engine yields 125 hp at 5,750 rpm and torque of 20.4 kgfm at 1,700 rpm when fueled with gasoline. With ethanol, the power is 130 hp at 5,750 rpm and the torque is 20.4 kgfm at 1,700 rpm.

I still don’t have confirmation whether the new 208 2023 will keep the same range of current offers. But if it does, my bet is that the Like and Active options are equipped with the 1.3 Firefly engine, the first would only have manual transmission and the second would already have the CVT exchange that simulates seven virtual gears. The 1.0 Turbo Flex T200 engine will always be connected to the CVT gearbox, which would equip the Allure and Griffe versions.

Who knows too, Peugeot does not meet sports fans and launch a GT version with the 1.3 T270 Flex, but that for now is just a tip from the columnist for the French brand.

Image: Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos

What’s new for the 208 in 2022 is not restricted to new engines, the hatch will also have two new special series

Stellantis changed the life of the Peugeot 208

Since Stellantis started operating in Brazil, the group’s commercial actions have given new life to the 208, completely changing the hatch scenario in the market. In the accumulated sales of 2020, the hatch only 4,403 units, it is worth remembering that sales of the new generation only started in September of last year.

In the sum of January to October 2021, the new Peugeot 208 registered 12,876 license plates, even before the year ends, total sales are already almost twice as much as the previous year.

The new engines will breathe new life into dynamic performance and likely sales of the 208. The Lion brand hatch will have a promising 2022. Let’s wait for scenes from the next chapters.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Cars