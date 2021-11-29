PF operation burns illegal mining vessels in Madeira River – National

The operation of the federal agencies brings together agents from Paran, Brasilia, Amazonas, Paraba and Par. (photo: Disclosure)

Federal actions to reprimand illegal mining along the Madeira River, in the State of Amazonas, began at dawn on Saturday, 27. At least 31 ferries have already been seized by Operation Uiara, which brings together agents of the Federal Police, Ibama, and Navy and Air Force. Part of the equipment is being burned by agents. During the approaches, a person was arrested and taken to the superintendence of Amazonas. She had a lot of gold.

The seizure took place in the waters of the Madeira that cut through the municipality of Nova Olinda do Norte. Crowded for more than a week in the region of Autazes, a municipality located 230 kilometers by boat from Manaus, traveling along the Amazon and Madeira Rivers, more than 300 ferries dispersed yesterday, after information that there would, in fact, be a federal operation large-sized. The displacement of these ferries, however, is slow.

In an attempt to evade inspection, the situation is common in which the prospector withdraws the raft to a bank, removes as much machinery as possible and abandons the raft. In other cases, it tries to hide the equipment in small tributaries of the river. Reports from miners pointed out that “1 gram of gold per hour” was being extracted from the Madeira River, which attracted many ferries to the region. Clandestine gold mining along these tributaries is a historical problem known throughout the public sector. This same criminal activity has been spreading for decades to other rivers in the Amazon, such as the Tapajs, in the Itaituba region. What drew attention in the current case, however, was the agglomeration of ferries in the same region, close to the municipalities of Autazes. To extract the gold from the river bottom, these rafts use long hoses. They suck up the earth and everything they find at the bottom.

The operation of the federal agencies brings together agents from Paran, Brasilia, Amazonas, Paraba and Par. The stampede of the miners can make the job of capturing all the rafts difficult. On the other hand, it facilitates the work of approaching the police. There was great tension about how the miners would be approached. The name Uiara, chosen for the operation, comes from the Tupi language and means “mother of the water”. There is no set date for the mobilization to end.

Through the exchange of messages, the miners had already commented on the reprimand mobilization since Wednesday. Still, they remained for another three days moored in rows. On Friday, however, they demobilized and spread out along the main channel of the Madeira River. During the week, some garimpeiros even exchanged messages about the supposed mobilization to fight back the inspection actions, but they backed down in face of the information that the authorities were mobilizing a strong police apparatus.

The police reprimand involves teams that entered the river, helicopters and roads in the region. The miners, who moved to the Humait region, on the border between Amazonas and Rondnia, have exchanged warnings about the mobilization. “Nova Olinda to Autazes, it has no place either on the ground or on the ground.

Only they are giving. I’m in a helicopter and the fuck… in a speedboat. I’m even at the bottom, I think,” says a prospector, in a message obtained by the report.

The federal authorities had not given details about their plans in the region, but what was articulated was being called internally, by government members, as a “war operation”, blocking passages along the Madeira River and roads leading to the region where were the ships. To the State, Federal Police delegate Alexandre Saraiva, who worked for ten years in front of the Federal Police in the Amazon region, said that the best strategy to prevent the advance of hundreds of illegal mining rafts would be to cut off the supplies used by the equipment.

Saraiva stated that he came to live similar situations in the apprehensions of ferries and that the most effective measure, in these cases, is to end logistics. “When you run out of fuel, with the arrival of spare parts, you stop the activity. You have to let only water and food through, so that no one starves. Other than that, nothing can enter,” he said.

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.