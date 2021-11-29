Pfizer partner starts working on omicron vaccine

BioNTech said today in a statement that it has begun work on a tailored vaccine to fight omicron, the new variant of the new coronavirus, detected in South Africa.

Still, in the note, the laboratory did not make it clear whether it will have to rework the vaccine it developed in partnership with Pfizer against covid-19 or whether it will invest in a new immunizing agent.

The development of an adapted vaccine is part of the company’s standard procedure for new variants, said BioNTech, which produces vaccines together with Pfizer, in a statement.

“The first steps to develop a potential new vaccine overlap with the research needed to assess whether a new dose is needed,” he added.

The omicron variant carries a very high global risk of outbreaks, warned the WHO (World Health Organization) today, as more countries reported cases, which led to border closures.

BioNTech said last Friday (26) that it expects more laboratory data in the next two weeks to help determine if there is a need for a specific vaccine for omicron.

A competitor BioNTech’s laboratory, Moderna, has already said it is working on a reformulation of the vaccine they developed against covid-19 for future booster doses.