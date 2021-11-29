Pharmaceuticals say they already work on specific vaccines for the omicron variant of the coronavirus | Vaccines

Pharmaceuticals BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson announced this Monday (29) that they are already working on vaccines against Covid-19 that will specifically target the omicron , if your existing immunizers are not effective against the new coronavirus variant.

The emergence of the new strain, first detected in South Africa, has triggered a strong global response, with the imposition of several restrictions on travel, for fears that it could spread quickly even in countries with advanced vaccination.

Omicron is already considered a “variant of concern” (VOC) by the World Health Organization (WHO) and has been detected in at least 15 countries to date.

The organization also said on Monday that it sees high risk in the omicron variant, but that there are doubts about the potential for damage that the strain can cause.

At the same time, health ministers from the G7 countries (a group of the most developed nations in the world) are urgently meeting in London for an emergency meeting on the new strain.

Germany’s BioNTech, which produces its vaccine together with Pfizer, announced that it has already started work on a specific version of the immunizer for omicron and said that the development of an adapted version is part of the company’s standard procedure for new variants..

It’s still unclear whether the drugmaker will have to redo its current vaccine, and it’s also unclear whether the new strain affects the effectiveness of existing immunizers.

“The first steps to develop a potential new vaccine overlap with the research needed to assess whether a new dose is needed,” said the German company.

The CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, had already said on Friday (26), in an interview with the television network CNBC, that the company had already started work on a version of the vaccine for the new variant.

American drugmaker Moderna has also said it is working on a redesign of its Covid-19 vaccine for future booster doses. But the CEO of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, told CNBC that it could take months to start selling a possible vaccine.

Bancel said there should be more clarity on the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the new strain in about two weeks.

Johnson & Johnson also said it is evaluating the effectiveness of your immunizing agent against omicron while developing a specific vaccine for the variant.

“We started working to design and develop a new vaccine against the omicron and we will make rapid progress in clinical trials if necessary,” said Mathai Mammen, global head of research in J&J’s Pharmaceuticals business.