Phenomena such as extreme heat are linked to the disappearance of civilizations

Stalactites in Shennong Cave have evidence that intense monsoon rains contributed to the end of the thriving Liangzhu – (Credit: Haiwe Zang/Courtesy )

With the world approaching a temperature of up to 3°C above pre-industrial levels, there is no shortage of warnings about the catastrophic consequences, ranging from mortality from extreme heat to entire countries being swallowed by the sea. At the United Nations Climate Change Conference this month in Glasgow, COP26, scientists presented numerous reports indicating that if the trajectory is not reversed, the planet could collapse.

Although, today, the consensus among experts and historians is that civilizations do not disappear only due to climate change, recent research supports the thesis that abrupt changes in global temperature were important pieces in these tragic events. Last week, another study on the collapse of a people, who lived 5,300 years ago in what is now China, linked the climate with the event.

Known as “the Venice of the Stone Age”, the archaeological site of Liangzhu in eastern China is considered one of the most significant testimonies of advanced Chinese civilization. More than 5,000 years ago, the urban center in the Yellow River Delta (Yangtze) already had an elaborate water management system. The walled city boasted a complex system of navigable canals, dams and water reservoirs. The system made it possible to cultivate large agricultural areas throughout the year — it is one of the first examples of highly developed communities based on water infrastructure. But after about a thousand years of prosperity, civilization simply ended.

To date, there is no consensus on what triggered the sudden collapse of what was declared a World Heritage Site in 2019. Now, a team of researchers led by the University of Innsbruck, Austria, points out that the end of Liangzhu is linked to severe flooding caused by unusually intense monsoon rains. An article about the event was published in the journal Science Advances.

The archaeological site has increasingly attracted the attention of researchers. Among them, Christoph Spötl, leader of the quaternary research group at the Department of Geology at the Austrian university. “A thin layer of clay was found in the preserved ruins, which points to a possible connection between the end of advanced civilization and the floods of the Yellow River or the East China Sea. No evidence of human causes, such as military conflicts, was found. “, explains Spötl.

Reconstruction

The researcher says that caves and their huge limestone formations — stalactites and stalagmites — are among the most important climate archives that exist. They allow the reconstruction of climatic conditions of up to 100,000 years ago. As it was still unclear what caused the sudden collapse of the Liangzhu culture, the team searched these records for a possible climatic cause that explains the end of civilization.

Geologist Haiwei Zhang of Xi’an Jiaotong University in Xi’an collected samples of stalagmites from the two caves, Shennong and Jiulong, located southwest of the excavation site. “Their stalagmites provide an accurate view of the time when the Liangzhu culture collapsed, which, according to archaeological data discovered, happened about 4,300 years ago,” explains Spötl.

Information provided by the stalagmites show that between 4,345 and 4,324 years ago there was a period of very high rainfall. Evidence of this was revealed by carbon isotope records, measured at the University of Innsbruck. Accurate dating was done by uranium-thorium analyzes at Xi’an Jiaotong University, with a measurement accuracy of about 30 years plus or minus.

“The heavy monsoon rains likely led to such severe flooding of the Yellow River and its branches that even the sophisticated dams and canals could no longer support these bodies of water, destroying the city of Liangzhu and forcing people to flee,” he explains. Sptl. According to the researcher, the impact was so strong that the humidity remained intermittently for another 300 years, which can also be observed in the cave’s records. It is not yet known, however, what caused the abnormal monsoons and the consequent end of civilization.

Resilience Lessons



The most recent studies on the impact of climate change on civilizations also show, however, that many have managed to adapt to the changes. In the case of the Itzan Maya, for example, soil degradation with the consequent loss of nutrients was mitigated by techniques such as applying human waste, such as fertilizers, to the plantations.

“We often think of these historic events as disasters, but they also have a lot to teach us about persistence, resilience and continuity in the face of climate variability,” says Dan Penny, a researcher at the University of Sydney in Australia. Last month, Penny and University of Texas colleague Timothy P. Beach published an article in Plos magazine in which they argue that intentional adaptation to climate change may be why some ancient cities of the Khmer (Southeast Asia) and Mayans (Mesoamerica) collapsed between 900 and 1,500 CE, while the rural surroundings continued to prosper.

In this period of time, Khmer cities and Mayan urban centers registered significant population declines, coinciding with periods of intense climatic variability. While the urban ceremonial and administrative cores of many cities have been abandoned, neighboring communities have continued to thrive and may have resisted because of long-term investment in resilient landscapes, the researchers say.

Long term

“Societies that continued to prosper created extensive terraced farmland and enclosures (constructions to control water flow) that acted as large sinks for water, sediment, and nutrients,” says Penny. “Long-term investment in soil fertility and the capture and storage of water resources may have allowed some communities to persist long after urban centers were abandoned.”

“The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change believes that climate stresses will become more frequent and more intense in many parts of the world over the next century,” Penny points out. “Historical cases of urban collapse emphasize that long-term, large-scale investment in resilience, such as improving water storage and retention, improving soil fertility and ensuring biodiversity, can enable urban and rural communities to tolerate better climate change.”