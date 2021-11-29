Pia promotes tests in the squad’s lineup in training; spared, Marta will not start the game against Venezuela | Brazilian Team

Pia Sundhage will take advantage of the game against Venezuela for new tests in the women’s team this Sunday, at 21:00 (GMT). According to the training outline this Saturday at the 3B training center, the changes in the starting lineup will be in all sectors of the team. After arriving in Manaus on Thursday night , Marta will not start the match for the second round of the International Women’s Football Tournament. The coach stated that she will evaluate the condition of the shirt 10.

– She (Marta) just arrived. We’ll see if you play. She won’t be in the starting lineup for tomorrow. Let’s see if she will play because she makes any player around her a very good player. For example, in today’s practice she brought out the best for her teammates. We will see how she feels day by day – said Pia at the press conference this Saturday.

2 of 3 Women’s team training this Saturday — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF Women’s team training this Saturday — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF

The other changes in training included Lorena in goal as a starter, Tainara and Lauren in central defense, as well as Bruninha in the right flank and Tamires in the left flank. Libertadores champion with Corinthians last Sunday, the player was spared in the opening round, 6-1 against India. In the middle, Angelina appeared more at the back with Ana Vitória a little further ahead.

Up front, Adriana trained on the left and Kerolin on the right, with Gabi Nunes and Debinha completing the squad’s starting lineup. Regarding the duel against the Indians, Tainara, Angelina, Kerolin and Debinha were maintained. The game at the Arena da Amazônia will also be the second for the Venezuelans, who lost 1-0 in their debut against Chile. SporTV broadcasts live with pre-game from 20:30 (GMT). ge.globo follows the match in real time. Click here and check it out.