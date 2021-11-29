Picture frame withdrawal with Harry, Meghan and son from Elizabeth II table led them to leave Royal Family, reveals book – Monet

+



Queen Elizabeth II in a Christmas message in 2019, without frame with photo of Harry, Meghan Markle and Archir (Photo: Reproduction)

Queen Elizabeth II’s decision to remove a picture frame with a photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their first child Archie from her desk before recording a message on Christmas 2019 was the trigger for the couple to decide to leave the house. Real family.

The revelation was made in the book ‘Brothers and Wives’, written by journalist Christopher Andersen, who says the Queen asked the director to remove the frame before her message was recorded.

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Photo: Getty)

“She looked at the table where the photographs she lovingly selected are and said, ‘all are good but one,’ pointing to the photo of the Dukes of Sussex and said, ‘this one, I don’t believe we need this one.'” write Andersen in the book.

According to the website Page Six, the Queen’s decision was taken after Harry chose to spend Christmas with his wife and son in Canada with his mother-in-law Doria Ragland.

The book further indicates that Prince William became concerned when he watched the Queen’s message on television and noted the absence of his brother’s family portrait, even telling Kate Middleton that Harry would be “terribly upset”.

Prince Harry with Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton (Photo: Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan’s departure from the Royal Family was negotiated in early 2020, less than a month after the Queen’s message was taped in which the picture frame was removed from the table.

‘Brothers and Wives’ also revealed a big argument between Harry and William in September 2017, when the youngest was about to ask for Meghan’s hand in marriage.

The fight broke out when William questioned why Harry had so rushed his relationship with his then-girlfriend. According to the book, Harry received inquiries about his relationship with Meghan from several members of the Royal Family and was “infuriated that his brother was actively seeking to have others interfere in his personal affairs,” pointed out PageSix.