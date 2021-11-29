Pilot strike and why Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) is melting? See the 5 most read news

Business

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) said that the actions of the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) have been melting on the Stock Exchange because Luiza Trajano, chairman of the Magalu Board of Directors, supports former president Lula. With that, the retailer was among the most read news of the week.

On Monday (22), the agent made ironies when talking about the businesswoman. In conversation with supporters, the politician said that “there is no socialist business, except for one exception”, referring to the chairman of the Board of Directors of Magazine Luiza.

In addition to Magazine Luiza, Genial’s analysis of dividends of EDP Brasil (ENBR3) stayed on the readers’ radar.

During the week, news about the deduction of Income Tax (IR) of companies in granting food stamps and food stamps was also well accessed; about the explanation of experts about the Magalu’s fall and the pilots strike and flight attendants.

See below the summary of the main News of the week. Access the links to read the full text. Good weekend!

Bolsonaro says Magazine Luiza melts on the stock exchange for supporting Lula

Earlier this week, Bolsonaro joked when talking about Luiza Trajano and attributed it to Magazine Luiza stock drop to the support of the business to the former president squid.

“There is a woman [empresária] who is a socialist, who lost R$ 30 billion when he announced his love for former president Lula”, declared Bolsonaro.

In this year, Luiza Trajano it entered the list of the 100 most influential people in the world by the American magazine Time, and Lula wrote a text for the publication, congratulating the initiatives of the leader of Magazine Luiza and her “humanitarian posture”. Rumors circulated that Trajano was quoted to be Lula’s deputy in 2022. The businesswoman says she doesn’t want to continue political career.

In addition, according to a survey by Economatica, commissioned by the Metrópoles website, last year for this year, Magazine Luiza lost half of what it was worth on the stock exchange (B3). O Magalu’s market value went from BRL 159.6 billion to BRL 71.3 billion, corresponding to a loss of BRL 88 billion. That is, 55.3%.

Luiza Trajano, from Magazine Luiza, rebuts Bolsonaro’s criticisms

In response to the politician, the businesswoman said that she had never met former president Lula and rebutted the criticisms made by Bolsonaro. In addition, experts have raised whether the explanation for the fall in Magazine Luiza’s shares is related to politics.

According to experts, the answer is simple and straightforward: no. That’s because the Magazine Luiza’s actions and other retailers are suffering from the current national macroeconomic scenario, which brings a high level of inflation, rising interest rates and high unemployment. All these factors impact the purchasing power of consumers.

In addition, Alexsandro Nishimura, economist and head of content and partner at BRA, analyzed that “market players point out that the Brazilian macroeconomic scenario is a great challenge for companies in the retail sector, because high inflation takes away from the consumer’s purchasing power, as well as high interest rates and unemployment.”

Government will limit Income Tax deduction for VR; decree can go to court

Also among the most read news this week was the government’s new decision to limit the deduction of the Income tax (IR) of companies in the concession of meal and food stamps by companies.

This measure that affects income tax is set out in a decree dated November 10th, and takes effect from December 11th. Now, with the new rule, the government defines that only amounts paid up to a minimum wage (national floor) can be deducted from the Corporate Income Tax calculation basis, the IRPJ.

Also, with the decree, the rebate of vouchers will only be applied to earnings of up to five minimum wages. When the company has its own food service, the limitations of the new decree do not apply – which means that the expense continues to be entirely deducted from the IRPJ base.

EDP ​​Brasil (ENBR3) makes a comeback with generous dividends

In addition to Magazine Luiza, EDP Brasil was also among the most read news after Genial Investimentos started covering the company.

In a report signed by Vitor Souza, an analyst in the electricity and sanitation sector, Genial says that the company is making a comeback and the recommendation is to keep the shares, aiming at an appreciation of 16.11%, at the target price of R$ 24 .

The analyst still considers EDP Brasil’s dividend policy to be generous: the company is committed to paying at least BRL 1 per share, which may also include 25% of its net income or 50% of its net income adjusted based on long-term cash realizations — committing to use the highest value among those mentioned.

Even with the positive impression, the review recommends keep the stocks, instead of buying, justifying that the good performance made the papers keep the price close to the highs years, “thus reducing our safety margin in the recommendation”.

Airplane pilots announce indefinite strike

Pilots and flight attendants, employees of Goal (GOLL4), can, Blue (BLUE4), ITA, Voepass and Latam Cargo will go on strike for an indefinite period from next Monday (29th). To keep the flights operating, only 50% of the workers will be stopped per day, according to the National Aeronauts Union (SNA).

the category asks for a 15% increase in wages, which were not readjusted last year. According to the union, the companies offered a 3% readjustment.

O aviation sector was one of the hardest hit by the crisis last year and has yet to fully recover. To survive the impact caused by the pandemic, companies created unpaid leave programs – which were gradually reduced. Latam dismissed 2,700 crew members, but hired it again in July.

Of Magazine Luiza to the airline pilots’ strike, these were the 5 most read news of the week. To read all the news from SUNO News, click here or follow us on Instagram and twitter.