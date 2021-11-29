Pix Saque and Pix Troca are now available; understand how they work

New Central Bank systems allow users to withdraw cash at authorized points, without the need to go to the bank or 24-hour teller.

Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil Banco do Brasil system now allows cash withdrawals



The two new modalities of the instant payment platform of Central Bank (BC): O Pix Cashout it’s the Pix Change. The first allows users to withdraw cash at points that offer the service, such as stores, restaurants, bakeries and ATM networks, without the need to go to the bank or 24-hour teller. Users will be able to withdraw money after performing a Pix transaction by scanning a QR Code or using the app. Pix Trocar will work in a similar way. The difference is that the withdrawal can be made during the payment of a purchase, the change being paid in cash. In this case, the Pix is ​​made for the full amount (buy + withdraw). The customer’s statement will show the amount corresponding to the withdrawal and the purchase amount. Currently, the system only allows the transfer of amounts between different accounts, not cash withdrawals. The new services will have a maximum limit of R$500 during the day, and R$100 during the interval between 20 hours and 6 hours. There will, however, be freedom for the offerers of new products to work with limits lower than these values.

Users will be able to make up to eight free transactions per month. For businesses that make the service available, the operations will represent the receipt of a fee that can vary from R$0.25 to R$0.95 per transaction, depending on the negotiation with their relationship institution. The drawing user’s relationship institution is the one who will pay this fee. “Pix Saque and Pix Troco comply with strict service safety standards – the withdrawal service provider must assess the need to establish transactional limits for withdrawal agents, according to data such as profile, location, hours and other criteria security, for example. In addition, Pix Saque, when offered, must be available to all customers of any institution participating in the Pix”, stated the BC.

According to the monetary authority, the new products increase people’s access to physical money. “The adoption of Pix Saque and Pix Troco has the potential to bring benefits to society as a whole – citizens, small shopkeepers and commercial establishments as a whole”, he informed. “For the National Financial System (SFN), the improvements represent a constant incentive for digitization and cost reduction in operations, and also stimulate competition, by facilitating the offer of withdrawal services by fintechs and digital institutions, leveling competitive conditions. In June, BC president Roberto Campos Neto stated that the monetary authority was studying the possibility of allowing Pix users to withdraw from cashiers in stores. The economist classified the measure as an “efficient outsourcing”, with benefits for merchants and the population in general. “If you can get a smaller piece than the ATM [caixa eletrônico] does, for example, this part of withdrawals, and could have a system where all cash registers, in all stores, were a potential ATM? You transform something that has a cost into something that has a benefit”, he said.