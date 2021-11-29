Pix Saque and Pix Troco are in effect today. See how it works

As of this Monday (29th), Pix, a means of real-time payment created by the Central Bank, will accept two more types of services. In addition to sending and receiving money, it will now also be possible to withdraw money without the need for a bank or credit card, nor a bank branch.

With Pix Saque and Pix Troco, a person can withdraw money using Pix in any commercial establishment or ATM that adopts the service. See how it works.

What is the use of Pix Saque and Pix Troco?

With these two products, the Central Bank says it intends to increase cash withdrawal points, in addition to increasing competition in the market, which should improve withdrawal services.

Another advantage, says the Central Bank, is to stimulate innovation in the market, creating new business possibilities for merchants and financial institutions.

How will it work?

Both in Pix Saque and in Pix Troco, the user who wants to withdraw money will send a Pix, just as he does today.

Send Pix to the store account where he will withdraw. Upon receiving the Pix, the merchant delivers the indicated money to the customer.

Image: Reproduction

In the case of Pix Saque , the cash will exactly match the transaction amount.

, the cash will exactly match the transaction amount. For Pix Change, the money given to the user will be the difference between the total amount of the Pix and the value of the purchase made by him at the establishment. For example, if a person buys a product for R$20 at a bakery and makes a Pix for R$30, he receives R$10 in cash in return.

Will all types of Pix keys work on Pix Saque and Pix Troca?

No. The establishment must also work with QR Code. Not everyone currently does this. Many only accept the Pix key (CPF or email).

Pix Saque works with transactions received by static or dynamic QR Code. Pix Trocar only accepts dynamic QR.

Static QR Code is the one printed on paper, while the dynamic one is generated online. The static QR Code can be used for multiple payments of the same amount, while the dynamic one is only valid for a single transaction.

Where will it be available?

Pix Saque and Pix Troco will be available at commercial establishments and ATMs that have chosen to offer these services. Membership is not mandatory for merchants.

Information on who offers the services will be made available by the Central Bank at dataabertos.bcb.gov.br so that any person or company can develop convenience features that facilitate the location of available Pix Saque and Pix Troco points, as well as additional information about the provision of the service, such as available times for withdrawals, for example.

Is there a limit for Pix Saque and Pix Troca?

The Central Bank set the maximum value limit at BRL 500, for the withdrawal of cash resources in Pix transactions with the purpose of withdrawals and change, for withdrawals made during the day (usually 6:00 and 20:00), and in R $100.00 for withdrawals made at night.

Subject to these limits, Pix participants and withdrawal agents can set additional limits, depending on the characteristics of their business. For example, a store might stipulate that the maximum limit per withdrawal is R$200 during the day.

In addition to the merchant’s limits, the bank or financial institution where the person has the account from which the Pix money will come can also set limits on the amount per transaction and daily limits for withdrawals and change. These limits cannot be higher than R$500.00 or lower than R$100.00.

Can I cancel or return a transaction?

The return, total or partial, can be done in two cases:

Mistake : in the event of an error in the transaction caused by the withdrawal service provider or by the withdrawal agent;

: in the event of an error in the transaction caused by the withdrawal service provider or by the withdrawal agent; Disagreement: In the event of disagreement between the parties, before the delivery of cash. In such cases, the paying user must immediately request the return to the withdrawal service provider or the withdrawal agent, as the case may be.

For electronic service channels, a mechanism that enables this immediate manifestation must be made available to the paying user. Once the withdrawal service provider or the withdrawal agent, as the case may be, has verified that the return is due, it must start within one hour.

Who can participate?

All natural persons can make a Pix for withdrawal or change purposes.

Also in the case of legal entities, that is, companies, it is possible to use Pix for withdrawals or change. But in this case, it will depend on the agreements that this company has with the bank where it has an account or with other financial institutions that this company uses to receive and make payments (such as machine operators and card processors).

What does the merchant gain by offering Pix Saque and Pix Troca?

According to the Central Bank, merchants who offer these services tend to increase the flow of customers at the establishment, gain a differential against the competition and will also receive a fee per transaction.

How much does the merchant earn with Pix Saque and Pix Troca?

For each Pix Saque or Pix Troca made, the commercial establishment will receive a remuneration. The amount to be received per transaction by the merchant may vary between BRL 0.25 and BRL 0.95, depending on the contractual negotiation with your Withdrawal Service Provider (PSS), to be paid monthly, until the 15th business day of the following month.

The merchant can choose whether to offer both services or just one of them.

Can a merchant charge to make Pix Saque and Pix Troca?

Not! It is prohibited to charge a fee directly from the paying user, that is, a customer who is using Pix Saque and Pix Troco, to withdraw money.