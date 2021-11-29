PIX Saque and PIX Troco start to count; understand the rules | PIX

Two new PIX modes start operating this Monday (29): the PIX withdrawal – which will allow cash withdrawals from commercial establishments – and the PIX Change – which will also allow the withdrawal, but associated with a purchase or provision of a service.

With the new features, users will be able to withdraw from commercial establishments, not just ATMs. The offer of new products, however, is optional and depends on the adaptation of the stores’ systems.

Until last Friday, the Central Bank still did not have any registered establishment to offer the services.

“They will be able to start the offer from 29/11, being a gradual process of adoption”, he clarified and the BC, in a note. “Effective availability to end users also requires that commercial establishments and other agents adapt their systems and carry out operational procedures for the provision of services,” he added.

New PIX measurements start to work next Monday, 29

All people who have an account at one of the institutions participating in the PIX will be able to use the new services, informed the Central Bank. will be eight free trades per month for individuals, including traditional withdrawals.

Until now, PIX only allowed instant payments and transfers across the country between individuals, businesses and government 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

O maximum transaction limit the PIX Saque and PIX Troco is R$ 500.00 during the day, and R$ 100.00 at night (from 8 pm to 6 am), according to the Central Bank.

There is, however, freedom for the offerers of new PIX products to work with limits lower than these values ​​if they consider it more suitable for their purposes.

Pix is ​​already the second most used payment method in Brazil

O PIX withdrawal it works like this:

The customer goes to the commercial establishment and other withdrawal agents that offer the PIX Saque. The customer makes a PIX by reading a QR Code shown to the customer, or from the service provider’s application. After payment authentication, the customer receives the transfer amount in cash.

The PIX Exchange works in a similar way.. The difference is that the withdrawal of resources in kind can be carried out during the payment of a purchase to the establishment. In this case, the PIX is made for the full amount (purchase + withdrawal).

On the customer’s statement, the amount corresponding to the withdrawal and the purchase amount will appear. For example, the customer buys a product for R$100, makes a PIX for R$150 and receives R$50 in cash.

New modalities can be offered:

commercial establishments

financial institutions with their own ATM network

self-service terminals such as 24-hour boxes

entities that offer ATM independent (shared) network

Commercial establishments and other withdrawal agents are free to define whether they want to offer only the PIX Saque, only the PIX Troco or both; the days and periods they intend to provide the service; and information on the amounts (for example, only multiples of R$10).

If the retailer does not have the money in cash, it is enough for him to inform the customer of the unavailability of the service.

“We are not imposing any type of obligation on commerce, commerce offers this service if it thinks it makes sense”, explained Carlos Eduardo Brandt, Head of the Management and Operation of the Central Bank’s PIX in September.

Central Bank Announces New Rules to Increase PIX Security

The BC says that, with the new services, citizens will have more options for accessing the physical money they want, as withdrawals can be made in different places (bakeries, department stores, supermarkets, etc.), and not just at ATMs.

Questioned whether the PIX Saque will encourage the use of paper money, contrary to what the Central Bank preaches, Bandt said no.

“The convenience, ease of making withdrawals at any time for free in various places becomes a great incentive for people to keep resources in electronic form, if they need cash, they will easily get it,” he said.

For businesses that make the service available, PIX Saque and PIX Troco operations will represent the receipt of a fee ranging from BRL 0.25 to BRL 0.95 per transaction, depending on the negotiation with your trading institution. relationship.

The drawing user’s relationship institution is the one who will pay the fee. The customer will not pay the fee. The use of the service will be completely free for the individual end customer for up to 8 operations per month.