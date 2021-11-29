Pix Saque and Pix Troco start today with transactions up to R$ 500 | Financial services

What do a bakery, a parking lot and an ATM have in common? As of today (29) , these establishments pass to offer the Pix Cashout function , one of the new features of the Instant Payment System, created by the Central Bank. The services, also in the option Pix Change , are offered with the promise of adding convenience and ease for people included in the National Financial System (SFN) and increase the scope of the withdrawal service, in the assessment of the Competition and Financial Market Structure Department (Decem) of the Central Bank.

The features reach the population through the loot agents, commercial establishments and shared ATM networks that provide services ancillary to financial services; and by Withdrawal Service Providers, such as banks and financial institutions participating in the Instant Payments System, which offer accounts to users and own ATMs.

In practice, the Pix Cashout allows the withdrawal of cash resources in any of the locations that act as a withdrawal agent. For this, whoever wants to withdraw the money need to transfer the amount to the establishment. The transaction can be done in two ways: by reading a QR Code shown to the customer or using the function Pix Copy and Paste. With cash in hand, use can be anywhere.

already the Pix Troca, also allows access to physical money, as long as a purchase is made in companies and commercial establishments. In a beauty salon, for example, the user can make a R$100 Pix to pay for services that cost half. The change of R$ 50 will be returned in cash. At the bakery, when buying R$10 worth of bread, a R$20 Pix will require the bakery to return R$10 in banknotes or coins. The transfer of the personal account is also done by reading a unique QR Code.

Both functions are available to everyone., regardless of the institution offering the Pix: bank, fintech, credit fintech, for example. According to the Central Bank, the institution hopes to encourage greater digitization of the financial and payment systems.

Value limits and withdrawal times

The maximum limit for Pix Saque and Pix Troco transactions will be BRL 500 during the day, and BRL 100 at night (from 8 pm to 6 am). But it is important to be aware: this is not a one-size-fits-all rule. Companies offering new products may adopt even lower limits, if deemed necessary due to the risk assessment.

At the same time, whoever has a Pix key can reduce the limits of the services if they prefer for reasons of financial control or security. The Central Bank reinforces that the transaction limit must follow the maximum amount stipulated for the Pix resource. In other words, a person who has a Pix limit of R$400 and a Cash Out limit of R$500 during the day will not be able to carry out the transaction.

The values ​​are also not cumulative., that is, someone who has a Pix limit of R$400 and a Cashout limit of R$300 in the daytime will not be able to make a Pix Change of R$700, as the total is higher than the Pix limit of R$400.

At the same time, institutions providing withdrawal services are free to establish limits per transaction and period of withdrawal for the population. For this, the BC determines that data such as profile, location, hours and other security criteria are taken into account. In practice, if a store or barbershop has set a withdrawal limit of R$50, even if customers have a withdrawal limit of R$100, the transaction will not be possible at this establishment.

In times of online banking transactions, it is possible to run into cash shortages at current and new withdrawal points. The Central Bank clarifies that the withdrawal agent cannot be penalized if he cannot offer the Pix Saque and/or Pix Troco, as long as the transaction has not started.

Collection of fees and remuneration for service points

For those who are already making plans to use the resources, it’s good to know that up to eight monthly transactions can be made without charge by the institution holding the deposit account or prepaid payment account. But the institution can choose to deduct up to four essential free withdrawals from this total.. In relation to legal entities, the charging of a fee is possible from the first transaction.

For those offering withdrawal or change points, a fee ranging from BRL 0.25 to BRL 0.95 will be paid, depending on the contract signed. The relationship financial institution of the customers who use the withdrawal will pay this fee. Payments will be made on different dates, in an interval that goes from the fifth to the 15th working day of the month. The BC also assesses that there will be an indirect remuneration: with the offer of services, establishments gain more visibility for their products and services, which is called the “showcase effect”.

Pix Saque and Pix Troco started to be debated in May

The offer of functionalities was debated between the months of May and June through the consultation Public Consultation 87/2021. On August 24, a meeting of BC’s Collegiate Board approved changes to the Pix Regulation and began to provide for new products. In September, BC announced the release date of Pix Saque and Pix Troco.

at the time, Angelo Duarte, head of the Central Bank Decem, explained that the objective is to bring greater flexibility to withdrawal agents. “They will be able to choose to offer only one product or both, depending on their needs and business models.”, he explained.

During the month of November, contracts were signed between banks or payment institutions participating in Pix and the companies that will act as withdrawal agents. During the negotiation, each agent was able to define the conditions for providing the service, such as the days and times they intend to provide the service; information on the amounts (for example, only multiples of R$10), among others.

According to Carlos Eduardo Brandt, Deputy Head of Decem, the two new products will improve the conditions for offering and pricing withdrawal services, especially for digital institutions and for those that do not have a network of branches or ATMs.

Greater competition in the National Financial System should also generate more efficiency, through the reuse of cash in retail and taking advantage of this network. “The possibility of having commercial establishments to offer the withdrawal service has the potential to reduce the logistical and operational cost with the distribution of cash”, he emphasized.