Pix Troco and Pix Saque are in effect today (29)

Last Friday (26), the Central Bank (BC) published a resolution in the Federal Official Gazette that changes the regulation of Pix. The instant payment system now includes withdrawal and change modalities in its operation, options that will be available from Monday (29).

According to BC itself, the two new Pix options are optional and must be implemented by commercial establishments, self-service network companies and financial institutions. However, the resolution makes it clear that the modalities will not incur extra fees for individuals in up to eight monthly transactions.

Pix withdrawal and change modalities will be available from today (29). (Source: Shutterstock)Source: Shutterstock

Pix Cashout

As the name suggests, the modality allows customers to redeem money from their accounts from any institution participating in the payment system. This includes ATM networks and even accredited commercial establishments.

In the case of stores, the customer will need to make a Pix to the commercial agent in a dynamic very similar to a conventional payment. Afterwards, after reading a QR Code, you will be able to receive the money as a withdrawal from the service.

Pix Change

In the change mode, the operation is practically the same. The only difference is that in this option, cash withdrawals can be made when paying for a purchase at the establishment. Therefore, the Pix is ​​counted in the total value (purchase + withdrawal).

Limit and advantages

According to BC, the maximum limit for Pix Troco and Pix Saque transactions will be R$ 500 during the day. At night (between 8 pm and 6 am), this value drops to R$100. However, institutions that will offer the service can choose to set lower limits, if they consider it safer for customers.

The BC says that the arrival of new modalities offers more options for citizens who want access to physical money, as they can withdraw from different establishments, such as bakeries and markets. In the case of stores, the service will reduce costs related to deposits and security, in addition to serving as an attraction for consumers who need the withdrawal.