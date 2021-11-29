Plano Piloto’s bus station will have a fixed point of vaccination against diseases

Aiming to bring the vaccine against Covid-19 even closer to the population of the Federal District, the Health Department, in partnership with the Social Service for Commerce (Sesc), will build a fixed vaccination point at the Plano Piloto’s bus station. The location was chosen because, in addition to being centralized, there is a large flow of people on a daily basis. The fixed point must open until December 10th.

“We noticed that the last few times we were here at the bus station, the success was total, there was a lot of demand. So, we decided to set up a fixed vaccination point here, which demonstrates the effort of the Health Department to bring vaccination closer to everyone”, explains Health Secretary General Manoel Pafiadache.

Images of the vaccination against Covid-19 in the DF:

The fixed vaccination post will be built on the lower platform of the bus station, next to the stairs, towards Esplanada dos Ministérios. Initially, immunizations against Covid-19 of all brands and tests for detection of the coronavirus will be made available.

other diseases

According to the Undersecretary for Health Surveillance, Divino Valero, as vaccination against Covid-19 advances and reduces the number of unvaccinated people in the DF, the idea is to provide vaccines against other diseases, such as for example, at the highway vaccination post. the immunizing against influenza.

“The population has to demystify this thing that the vaccine is something complex, which only occurs in a hospital environment. The vaccine is common, popular and accessible to everyone”, he defends.

Today, around 800 thousand people pass through the Plano Piloto bus station daily. In addition to the ease of getting to the site, there is a large flow of people from the surroundings of the Federal District, especially those who work in the DF.

After the opening, it should be open every day and make vaccines available to all audiences. “It will be a very important vaccination point to bring health to the population”, concludes Pafiadache.

With information from the DF Health Department