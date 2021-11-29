Playmaker Du Queiroz speaks after Corinthians win: “It’s hard for a favelado to get here” | corinthians

Midfielder Du Queiroz was elected this Sunday the Playmaker. Corinthians stand out in the 1-0 victory over Athletico, at Neo Química Arena, by Brasileirão, the young man who graduated from the youth teams at Timão was thrilled to receive the trophy after the game in Itaquera.

“I want to thank God and myself for the hard work every day, in third to my family. For us who are born and raised in the community, it’s hard to get this far. It’s hard for a slum dweller to get here. I don’t even have words to describe what it is,” he declared.

Du Queiroz in action for Corinthians against Athletico

Du Queiroz has been gaining ground and became a Corinthians starter in recent weeks. With him, Sylvinho’s team accumulated important points to be close to a spot in the Libertadores 2022.

Corinthians’ rise is mainly due to the results in Itaquera. There are eight consecutive wins at home for the Corinthians team.

— We know that here at the stadium, the power of the fans is great. She makes a difference. We are working to improve – added Du Queiroz, highlight of Sunday’s important victory.

Corinthians reached 56 points and held fourth place on the leaderboard. Timão still faces Grêmio, at home, and Juventude, away, in the final rounds of Serie A.

