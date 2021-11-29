PM fired 1,514 shots in action at a complex in Rio

The Military Police fired more than 1,500 shots during 33 hours of operation in the Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo (RJ), according to information released this evening by TV Globo, based on records of the case’s occurrence.

The action at the venue began at 8 am on Saturday (20) and ended only at 7 pm on Sunday (21). The next day, community residents removed nine bodies found in a mangrove swamp located at the back of the favela complex. Five of them had been through the police, one being named in an investigation.

According to the broadcaster, one of the documents shows, for example, the number of shots fired by the agents during the operation: 1,514 shots were fired by 22 police officers —-10 sergeants, 11 corporals and 1 captain—, or 1 shot every 1min18sec .

The action in the complex took place about two hours after the death of Sgt. Leandro Rumbelsperger da Silva, hit by a gunshot, which came from criminals, and did not resist. He did routine patrols in the region. According to the PM, on Sunday (21), Igor Souza Coutinho, 24, who would be one of those responsible for the sergeant’s death, was killed in a confrontation.

In the operational report sent to the MP-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Public Ministry) last Tuesday (23), and to which the UOL had access, the BOPE —elite military police from Rio de Janeiro— indicates that it did not seize any weapons from the dead found by residents in an area of ​​mangrove swamps in Salgueiro.

During the investigation at the scene of the deaths, technicians from the Civil Police did not find any weapons either. Experts from the DHNSG (Homicide Police Station of Niterói, São Gonçalo, Itaboraí and Maricá) seized only the traces of 42 ammunition used at the site. According to the Occurrence Register, 25 cases of .762 rifle ammunition were found, 12 cases and a .556 rifle cartridge. Four .9mm caliber cases were also found — used in pistols.

Also according to the report, the police alleged that they had been attacked by criminals: “the ostensible operational team was received by many firearms fired by several armed elements. A proportional response to the unfair aggression carried out by the heavily armed criminals was initiated. [sic]”, says the report.

According to BOPE, only after the alleged confrontation did the police seize weapons and drugs in another location, a church nearby. In the church they say they found “01 HK pistol 9mm caliber, 01 Browninng pistol 9mm caliber, 14 intact 9mm caliber ammunition, 56 intact 7.62 caliber rifle ammunition, 03 radio transmitters, 01 aiming device (telescopic sight), 02 clips of AK 47 caliber rifle, 03 9mm caliber pistol magazines, 01 camouflaged uniform, 3734 bags of white powder, 3760 bags of crack-like materials, 400 marijuana tablets (small), 413 marijuana tablets (large)”. .9mm caliber.

Barbecue and bar messages

Residents reported to the report of UOL that PMs had a barbecue before and after the operation of BOPE near the Complexo do Salgueiro. The chosen address was Piscina’s Bar, an establishment that has been closed for months. The event took place without authorization from the owners.

At the site, the PMs left several inscriptions with chalk. One of them ironized: “Thanks for the reception”. The message referred to the Delta team from BOPE. “Ass: (Delta) force. Crab hunting tram. Variant (Delta).”

The Delta team is identified by residents as responsible for the deaths. The group was responsible for patrolling the mangrove area where the bodies were found.

Elsewhere, the police mentioned Bonde do Ecko, the largest militia in Rio, the militiaman Tandera, who commands another large paramilitary group, and TCP (Terceiro Comando Puro), a rival faction of the Comando Vermelho, which controls the Complexo do Salgueiro .

Victims were shot 44

The cadaveric reports show that 7 of the 9 killed during the operation were hit in the head. Among the victims, 6 were hit by at least five shots, according to autopsy reports made by the IML (Legal Medical Institute) and obtained by the UOL. One of the men was shot nine times.

who are the dead

Kauã Brenner Gonçalves Miranda – 17 years old

Nine shots: one to the left pectoral; one on the right pectoral; three on the top of the right thigh; one on the inside of the right thigh; one on the outside of the lower third of the right leg.

Rafael Menezes Alves – 28 years old

Six shots: one shot in the eye; three shots to the torso, with at least one shot in the back; shot in the right arm.

Carlos Eduardo Curado de Almeida – 31 years old

Seven shots: eye; left temple; right flank; pubis (left side); right thigh and right leg.

Jhonata Klando Pacheco Sodré – 28 years old

Five shots: head; right back; Right iliac; right thigh; left thigh.

Élio Da Silva Araújo – 52 years old

Three shots: one at the base of the neck; one below the left scapula/shoulder blade; one below the right scapula/shoulder blade.

Douglas Vinícius Medeiros da Silva – 27 years old

One shot: left side of the neck.

David Wilson Oliveira – 23 years old

Five shots: right occipital region; upper lip; right flank; left thigh and right thigh.

Igor da Costa Coutinho – 24 years old

Two shots: Face destroyed and shot in the left arm.

Italo George Barbosa de Souza Gouvêa Rossi – 33 years old

Six shots: base of skull; chest on the left side; chest on the right side; lumbar region; left wrist; right fist.