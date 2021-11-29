Poliana Rocha, Leonardo’s wife, recalls the difficult phase in her marriage: ”Dismantling me”

Married for 25 years, journalist Poliana Rocha recalls the crisis in her marriage to singer Leonardo

the influencer Poliana Rocha (45), singer’s wife Leonardo (58), recalled on Instagram last Saturday, 27, a difficult time he went through at his wedding.

Honestly, the journalist shared a memory in which she appears with the composer and their son, the singer Joe Felipe (23), when I was still a child at the time

Poliana Rocha recalls the difficult phase in her marriage to Leonardo:

“I was in a very difficult phase of my marriage. And Zé hugged his father and hugged me and ended up tearing me apart, not knowing anything, in his purity as a child”, said the blonde.

Later this month, Poliana Rocha, who has been married for 25 years to Leonardo, was sincere when asked about the artist’s betrayals, saying that she allowed herself to forgive. “These are judgments of mere people who don’t even know my life story, of overcoming it! I even read a few, but I felt sorry for the person who made the comment, not me. Yes, I was betrayed, very open, I allowed myself to forgive, I got over it and built a beautiful family! It’s my credit, how can I feel bad?”, she replied.





Last accessed: 29 Nov 2021 – 00:12:19 (405126).