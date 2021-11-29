Portugal detects 13 cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus | World

Portugal detected 13 cases of the variant omicron of the new coronaviruses, all related to players and members of the Belenenses football team, said the country’s health authority on Monday (29).

According to the Ricardo Jorge National Health Institute, one of the infected is a player who recently traveled to South Africa, where the new variant was discovered.

As the others have not traveled to the country, they may be one of the first confirmed cases of local transmission of the new variant outside Africa.

Those who had contact with those infected were forced to isolate themselves, regardless of their vaccination status, and will be tested regularly against Covid-19, the institute reported.

A club spokesman said on Monday that 44 people are isolated at home and “two or three players and two or three employees have symptoms, but nothing too serious.” “The others are asymptomatic.”

THE omicron (B.1.1.529) it has been detected in at least 14 countries and territories to date, and several nations have restricted flights due to the new strain.

The variant is worrying because it has 50 mutations — something never seen before — with more than 30 in the “spike” protein (the “key” the virus uses to enter cells and which is the target of most Covid-19 vaccines ).

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the omicron as a “concern variant,” placing the strain in the same group of coronavirus versions that have already impacted the pandemic: alpha, beta, gamma, and delta.

But it remains to be seen whether it is more transmissible or more lethal, and the WHO itself says it will take weeks to better understand the behavior of the variant.

The outbreak at Belenenses caused an unusual scene in the Portuguese Championship on Saturday 28): the team managed to select only 9 players against Benfica, including 2 goalkeepers – and 1 of them played on the line.

Benfica scored 7-0 in the first half, and the match ended at the beginning of the second stage because Belenses had only 6 athletes on the field.

The presidents of Benfica and Belenenses said they had no choice but to play the game, as they could be punished for “unjustified absence”, and blamed the league and the country’s health authority for not allowing the game to be postponed.

