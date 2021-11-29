Pregnant with twins, Fabíula Nascimento shows a seven-month-old belly

Fabíula Nascimento made the followers happy this Sunday (28/11). The actress, who is waiting for the twins Roque and Raul, the result of her relationship with actor Emílio Dantas, posted a really cute click on her big belly on Instagram.

“Week 30”, captioned Fabíula. In the image, the artist appears enjoying a moment of relaxation in the pool.

Media personalities reacted to the post of the actress. “How beautiful!! A blessed time for you”, wished Leticia Spiller. “Beautiful belly”, praised Armando Babaiof. “More beautiful every day”, praised Heloisa Périssé.

Fabíula and Emílio have been together since 2015. According to the actor, in all these years of relationship, the couple never fought.