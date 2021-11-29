President of Fluminense goes to CBF to protest about refereeing a game with Atlético-MG: “Huge loss” | Rio de Janeiro

The president of Fluminense, Mario Bittencourt, meets, this Monday, with the president of the CBF arbitration commission, Alicio Pena Júnior, and with the president of the entity, Ednaldo Rodrigues, to formally protest against the referees’ performance in the game with Atlético-MG, which took place last Sunday.
+ Whistle Central: Sandro Meira Ricci doesn’t see Marlon’s penalty at Atlético-MG x Fluminense
Mário Bittencourt, president of Fluminense, on arrival at CBF to complain about arbitration — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
“Starting the week in defense of our legitimate interests, after the enormous damage we suffered yesterday at Mineirão!”, Mário wrote on his Instagram account, upon his arrival at CBF.
The main criticism of the tricolor manager falls on the penalty kick in the 1st half for an alleged touch of the ball on Marlon’s arm. The field referee did not note the infraction at the time of the bid, but was called by the VAR, commanded by José Cláudio Rocha Filho, and marked the penalty after analyzing the images. The penalty was converted by Hulk.
Mário Bittencourt during a former press conference at Fluminense — Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC
The marking heated up the mood after the game. In the summary of the match, referee Marielson Alves Silva reported having received curses from Bittencourt on his way out to the locker rooms. In an interview, defender David Braz also contested the penalty kick. Team leader, forward Fred posted a photo of the blindfolded referee on a social network while watching the move on the VAR’s screen.
Whistle Central: Sandro Meira Ricci disagrees with the penalty kick in favor of Atlético-MG, against Fluminense
The defeat, by 2-1, kept Fluminense in the table. The team is seventh in the Brazilian Nationals, with 51 points, and continues to fight for a direct spot in the 2022 Libertadores. The next game is scheduled for next Sunday, against Bahia in Fonte Nova.