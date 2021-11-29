Prince Charles denies allegation that he questioned Meghan’s son’s skin tone

Prince Charles spokesman denied this Monday (29) the statement made in a book that the heir to the British throne had questioned what would be the skin tone of the son of Prince Harry and Meghan.

In the book, “Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan,” author Christopher Andersen says that Charles asked what the child’s “skin” would look like.

“This is fiction and not worth commenting on,” Charles’s spokesman told reporters in Barbados, where Charles will participate in celebrations marking the island’s move to a republic.

According to celebrity news website Page Six, the book chronicles an alleged conversation between Charles and his wife Camilla.

On the morning of Harry and Meghan’s engagement in 2017, Charles reportedly said, “I wonder what the kids will be like?” Apparently, Camilla was “a little taken aback” and replied, “Well, absolutely beautiful, I’m sure,” says Page Six.

The book said that Charles, lowering his voice, asked, “I mean, what do you think the color of their kids might be?”

The book, due for release this Tuesday (30), does not go so far as to claim that Charles is the unidentified “senior royal” that Meghan, in a March interview with Oprah Winfrey, accused of raising concerns about the how dark your child’s skin could be.

Meghan, whose mother is black and father white, said her son Archie was denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family “about how dark his skin could be”.

After the interview with Oprah, Buckingham Palace said the issues raised, especially race, were worrisome, taken very seriously and would be addressed by the family in particular.

Andersen, author of the book, could not be reached for comment.