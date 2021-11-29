Prince Charles made racist comments about Harry’s son

According to a new book on the royal family, released last week, Prince Charles was the one who made racist remarks about the skin tone of Harry and Meghan Markle’s children.

According to the book “Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan” (in free translation: Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan) by Christopher Anderson, the comment came in November 2017, the morning of the announcement of Meghan and Harry’s engagement.

According to the tabloid Page Six, the book reports that the dialogue took place between Charles and his wife, Camilla. “I wonder what children would be like?” Charles would have said. Faced with Camilla’s response that they would be “beautiful,” Charles insisted, “I mean, what do you think their kids’ skin is going to look like?”

A spokesman for Prince Charles denied the fact. “This is fiction and not worth commenting on.”

understand the case

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed during a bombastic interview with Oprah Winfrey in March that a British royal had made racist remarks about the skin tone of the couple’s first child, 2-year-old Archie, before the child was born. However, the couple did not say who was responsible for the statement, leaving the mystery in the air.

According to the lawyer Mark Stephens, consulted by the British newspaper “Daily Mail” to comment on the situation, the two did not reveal the identity of the person who made the racist comments, as they would be prosecuted.

The revelation of the racism case was made by Meghan when commenting on suicidal thoughts she had during the time she and her husband were in British royalty – both of them abandoned their royal duties earlier in the year. Shortly after the interview was aired, the two categorically stated that the racist comments did not come from Queen Elizabeth II or her husband, Philip.

At the time, a statement released by royalty downplayed Meghan’s statements, saying that “recollections can vary from person to person” — casting doubt on Harry’s wife’s word. Queen Elizabeth, however, declared that “issues of race are of concern”.