prize goes to BRL 21 million in the next contest

This Saturday, November 27th, the drawing for Quina Contest 5716 was held at Espaço da Sorte, in Bela Vista, São Paulo. Check the scores of the result: 06-26-72-76-77.

Winners of Quina contest 5716

There was no corrector for the result of Quina Contest 5716 and the prize totaled R$21 million. The second biggest track, with four hits, had 124 winning tickets and each one was awarded R$7,000.

In the third range, with three hits, 9,300 amounts of R$90 will be paid. In the last range, with two hits, 245.8 thousand bets will receive R$3.40.

How to receive Quina’s award today?

All prizes from today’s Quina 5716 results can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. However, if it is less than R$1,903.98, another option is to withdraw from the lottery outlets. Online players can request transfer of the prize to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline for making the redemption is up to 90 calendar days from the drawing of Quina Contest 5716.

next draw

On Monday, November 29, the drawing for Quina contest 5717 will take place starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time). Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw, at 7 pm, at lotteries or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or website.