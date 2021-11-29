PS4 and Xbox One games up to 80% off

Every week we bring you PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games at discounts that reach 80% and can be even higher if you subscribe to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold services.

Among the games on sale on PS4, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition stands out, available for R$41.58 for R$207.90. Of the games on sale at the Xbox store, Forza Horizon 4, from R$249 to R$82.17. Check out more discounts:

10 PS4 games for sale at PlayStation Store:

FIFA 22: R$179.34

Back 4 Blood: R$ 209.99

NBA 2K22: BRL 174.92

Guardians of the Galaxy: R$ 194.93

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: R$49.87

Deathloop: BRL 149.95

Resident Evil Village: R$ 124.50

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: R$111.96

Overwatch: Legendary Edition: R$ 57.49

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition: R$41.58

10 Xbox One Games at Microsoft Store:

FIFA 22: R$179.40

Forza Horizon 4: BRL 82.17

Riders Republic: 187.56

Life is Strange True Colors: R$ 194.96

Destiny 2: BRL 74.99

Little Nightmares II: R$ 120.53

Cyberpunk 2077: BRL 124.50

Just Dance 2022: BRL 143.97

Watch Dogs Legion: R$69.98

Sea of ​​Thieves: BRL 119.97

