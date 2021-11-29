PS4 and Xbox One games up to 80% off

by

Every week we bring you PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games at discounts that reach 80% and can be even higher if you subscribe to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold services.

Among the games on sale on PS4, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition stands out, available for R$41.58 for R$207.90. Of the games on sale at the Xbox store, Forza Horizon 4, from R$249 to R$82.17. Check out more discounts:

10 PS4 games for sale at PlayStation Store:

  • FIFA 22: R$179.34
  • Back 4 Blood: R$ 209.99
  • NBA 2K22: BRL 174.92
  • Guardians of the Galaxy: R$ 194.93
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: R$49.87
  • Deathloop: BRL 149.95
  • Resident Evil Village: R$ 124.50
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: R$111.96
  • Overwatch: Legendary Edition: R$ 57.49
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition: R$41.58

10 Xbox One Games at Microsoft Store:

  • FIFA 22: R$179.40
  • Forza Horizon 4: BRL 82.17
  • Riders Republic: 187.56
  • Life is Strange True Colors: R$ 194.96
  • Destiny 2: BRL 74.99
  • Little Nightmares II: R$ 120.53
  • Cyberpunk 2077: BRL 124.50
  • Just Dance 2022: BRL 143.97
  • Watch Dogs Legion: R$69.98
  • Sea of ​​Thieves: BRL 119.97

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our Facebook pages, twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | follow Matheus Bianezzi at the twitter and Instagram.