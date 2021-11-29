PSG confirms ligament injury and star is out for 6 weeks

Paris Saint-Germain released a medical report this morning stating that tests detected a sprain in the left ankle with ligament injury in Neymar. The player must be out of the team for six to eight weeks, according to the club’s initial forecast.

Neymar suffered the injury yesterday (28), in PSG’s 3-1 victory over Saint-Étienne, in the French Championship. The twist came after the entry of Frenchman Yvann Maçon, who tried a cart in midfield. Neymar jumped and escaped a direct impact, but stepped on his opponent when landing and turned his left foot.

After the game, the Brazilian preached positivity on social media.

“Let’s recover. Unfortunately these setbacks are part of an athlete’s life. Now that’s what you have to do, lift your head and let’s go. I’ll come back better and stronger”

In addition to the situation involving Neymar, PSG updated its fans about five more athletes who were not available in the last match. Marco Verrati has already trained with his teammates today and Mauro Icardi returns tomorrow. Midfielders Wijnaldum and Ander Herrera are expected to return to training between Thursday and Friday.

The only one who doesn’t have a return forecast so soon is the German Julian Draxler, who should only return in two or three weeks.

PSG’s next appointment for the French is this Wednesday (1), against Nice, at 17:00 (GMT). As for the Champions League, the Parisian team hosts Club Brugge, next Tuesday (7), at 2:45 pm, at Parque dos Príncipes, for the 6th round of the Champions League group stage. Neymar will be embezzled in both.