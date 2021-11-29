Queen Elizabeth will step down as head of state for Barbados next week

THE Queen Elizabeth II will have one realm less from next week, when Barbados, a country in Central America, sever its final imperial ties with Great Britain, removing the 95-year-old monarch as the country’s head of state and declaring itself a republic.

the former colony british – who won independence in 1966 – revived its plan to become a republic in September, with the country’s governor-general, Sandra Mason, saying: “the time has come to leave our colonial past completely behind”.

O Prince Charles will be present at the event representing the Royal Family. Heir to the British throne, he is the future head of the Commonwealth of Nations, a 54-member organization, mostly ex-British territories. Charles accepted Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s invitation to be the guest of honor at the transition celebrations, according to Clarence House.

Mason, a 73-year-old former lawyer, will be sworn in as the island nation’s first president of nearly 300,000 at a ceremony on Monday night. Barbados’ parliament elected her last month.

“Becoming a republic is maturing,” said Guy Hewitt, who served as the High Commissioner of Barbados in the UK between 2014 and 2018. he gives the keys back to his parents because he says he’s moving on.”

Barbados’ decision marks the first time in nearly three decades that a kingdom has chosen to remove the British monarch as head of state. The last nation to do this was the island of Mauritius in Africa, in 1992. Like the other country, Barbados also intends to remain a member of the Community.

A real source told the CNN last year the decision was a matter for the government and people of Barbados, adding that it was not “unexpected” and was “publicly discussed” many times.

colonial past

The shift comes nearly 400 years since the first English ship arrived in the easternmost islands of the Caribbean.

Barbados was Britain’s oldest colony, established in 1627 and “ruled uninterruptedly by the British Crown until 1966,” according to Richard Drayton, professor of imperial and global history at Kings College London.

“At the same time, Barbados also provided an important source of private wealth for 18th- and 18th-century England,” he said, adding that many made substantial family fortunes from sugar and slavery.

“It was the first laboratory of English colonialism in the tropics,” added Drayton, who grew up in the country.

“It is in Barbados that the British first pass laws that distinguish the rights of people they call ‘black’ from those who are not, and it is the precedence set in Barbados in terms of economics and law that is then transferred to the Jamaica, and the Carolinas and the rest of the Caribbean, along with the institutions of that colony.”

a debate of decades

The split between Barbados and the UK has been in the making for a long time, with many calling for the removal of queen status over the years, according to Cynthia Barrow-Giles, professor of constitutional governance and politics at the University of the West Indies (UWI). ) in Cave Hill, Barbados.

she told the CNN that the desire to become a republic is more than 20 years old and “reflected the contribution to governance consultations across the island and its diaspora”.

“The conclusion then was very simple,” said Barrow-Giles. “Barbados has reached the stage of maturity in its political evolution where what should have been an integral part of the independence movement was not for pragmatic reasons. Fifty-five years later, that failure is corrected by a prime minister who is determined to complete the nation-building process that has obviously stalled over the past four decades.”

She explained that while most Barbadians support the transition, there has been some concern about her approach.

Others questioned the period of just over a year that the government gave itself to make the transition, aligning the birth of the Republic with the 55th anniversary of the country’s independence on Tuesday (30). Hewitt believes the Mottley government wanted to act quickly to “try to divert attention from what is a very difficult time in Barbados.”

“The world suffers and fights against the pandemic of Covid-19, but for Barbados, with a tourism-based economy, it has been particularly difficult,” he said. “If you accept the notion of a republic as a system given to the people, the challenge we face is that there hasn’t been much consultation on how to become a republic. Yes, it was included in the throne speech. But the people of Barbados were not part of this journey.”

He added: “What we are dealing with right now are just the ceremonial changes and I feel that if we were really becoming a republic it should have been a meaningful journey where the people of Barbados would be involved in their whole process to really make it happen. ”, he added.

It’s a sentiment shared by Ronnie Yearwood, an activist and law professor at the UWI Cave Hill campus in Barbados.

“The process was so badly managed that the government decided what kind of republic we were going to become, without asking me how many voters, how much citizen: what form of republic do you want?” The Barbados government “focused on the endgame” rather than the transition process, a move Yearwood described as “backward.”

Yearwood said he and many others felt the government should have held a public referendum and engaged in a longer period of public consultation before making the switch. “If you’re going to do that, you do it holistically, remove everything. You don’t break up the Constitution,” he added.